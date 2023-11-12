Afghanistan’s Ambitious Canal Project to Alleviate Water Scarcity

Afghanistan, a nation plagued by food shortages, severe drought, and changing rainfall patterns, is set to embark on a transformative infrastructure project. The Taliban, who took over the country two years ago, is overseeing the construction of the Qosh Tepa canal, a massive canal that will divert water from the Amu Darya river to the parched plains of northern Afghanistan.

Once completed, the 115-mile canal is expected to irrigate over 2,100 square miles of arid land, effectively increasing the country’s arable land by a third. This ambitious project has the potential to make Afghanistan self-sufficient in food production for the first time since the 1980s, offering a glimmer of hope to struggling communities. Zabibullah Miri, the head engineer of the project, underscores its impact, stating that it “could impact every household in the country.”

The canal, initially conceived in the 1970s, has faced delays and challenges but is now in full swing under Taliban governance. The construction is being funded by Afghanistan’s revenue from domestic coal mines, signifying the Taliban’s desire to assert independence from foreign support. In their promotional efforts, Taliban leaders showcase the canal as a testament to their ability to accomplish what previous governments could not.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the construction and operation of the canal. The canal bed has not been sealed with cement, resulting in seepage of briny groundwater in some sections, contaminating the freshwater intended for irrigation. Experts caution that the lack of specialized expertise among project officials could lead to further complications and costly repairs.

Another significant factor to consider is the diplomatic implications of diverting water from the Amu Darya river. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, neighboring countries heavily reliant on the river for their cotton fields, have voiced their concerns over reduced water flow. Afghanistan, historically struggling to assert its claims over transboundary water resources, may face diplomatic and technical challenges in negotiating with its neighbors.

There is a real risk of water disputes and potential conflicts if the canal is not managed properly. Afghanistan’s rocky history with Iran over the Helmand River serves as a cautionary tale. Afghan officials acknowledge these concerns but remain confident that they will be addressed and resolved.

As Afghanistan sets its sights on this ambitious canal project, the Taliban faces a crucial test of its ability to govern and manage large-scale infrastructure. Success in this endeavor could not only alleviate water scarcity but also showcase the Taliban’s capacity to lead the country towards progress and self-sufficiency.

