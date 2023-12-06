The Detrimental Effects of the Taliban’s Education Policy on Boys and Girls in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A recent report by Human Rights Watch reveals the alarming consequences of the Taliban’s education policies on the education of both boys and girls in Afghanistan. While the Taliban’s ban on girls’ access to secondary school and university has garnered global condemnation, the report sheds light on the severe harm inflicted upon boys’ education, which has received less attention.

One of the detrimental impacts of the Taliban’s policies is the dismissal of qualified female teachers from boys’ schools. This has resulted in many boys being taught by unqualified individuals or in classrooms with no teachers at all. The absence of experienced educators not only hampers the quality of education but also creates an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear among students.

The report highlights a significant rise in the use of corporal punishment in schools. Boys are subjected to physical abuse, such as beatings, in front of their peers for even minor infractions like hairstyle or clothing violations, or for possessing a mobile phone. Interviews conducted by the rights group with 22 boys and five parents across various provinces of Afghanistan provide evidence of this distressing trend.

Furthermore, the Taliban’s curriculum changes have resulted in the elimination of subjects like art, sports, English, and civic education. The narrowing of educational content by prioritizing Islamic knowledge over basic literacy and numeracy is a concerning shift towards madrassas, religious schools that primarily focus on religious teachings.

As a consequence of these policies, students have reported spending hours during the school day with no lessons due to a lack of replacement teachers. This idle time not only hampers their learning but also exacerbates the frustration and disengagement experienced by the students.

The Taliban’s restrictive measures extend further to their exclusion of women and girls from various aspects of public life, including higher education, public spaces, and employment opportunities. This discriminatory ban on the education of girls and women remains a significant obstacle for the Taliban in gaining recognition as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

The report emphasizes the urgent need for concerned governments and UN agencies to push for the Taliban to end their discriminatory practices. Key recommendations include rehiring all female teachers, aligning the curriculum with international human rights standards, and putting an end to corporal punishment. These measures are essential for ensuring a safe and inclusive educational environment for both boys and girls in Afghanistan.

As Afghanistan grapples with an education crisis, it is crucial that an immediate and effective international response is mobilized. The Taliban’s impact on the education system not only affects children currently but also poses long-lasting implications for the future of Afghanistan. Only through collective efforts can the country address the educational challenges it faces and provide a quality education to all its children.

