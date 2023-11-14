Taliban Welcomes China’s New Ambassador to Afghanistan in Grand Ceremony

The Taliban has warmly received Zhao Sheng as the new ambassador of China to Afghanistan in a magnificent ceremony held at the presidential palace in Kabul. With China being one of the few countries to maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover, this appointment marks an important step in the relationship between the two nations.

During the ceremony, Taliban Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund greeted Zhao Sheng and accepted his credentials as the new Chinese Ambassador. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to China for appointing Mr. Zhao Sheng, highlighting the potential for strengthened diplomatic ties and the beginning of a new chapter between the two countries.

In response, a Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, stated that the appointment would elevate diplomatic relations to new heights. The Taliban prime minister also expressed his hope for further enhancing bilateral relations, emphasizing the significant progress already made in this regard.

Zhao Sheng, in his remarks, emphasized that China considers itself a good neighbor to Afghanistan, fully respecting its independence and territorial integrity. Furthermore, he reiterated that China has no intention of interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, signaling a commitment to non-interference and mutual respect.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the appointment of Zhao Sheng is part of the regular rotation of its ambassadors and aims to continue advancing dialogue and cooperation between China and Afghanistan. The ministry emphasized that China’s policy towards Afghanistan remains consistent and clear.

As a neighboring country with substantial investment in the region, China has been cautiously navigating the security challenges posed by the Taliban’s sudden rise to power after the US withdrawal. However, the Chinese government has consistently expressed its commitment to increasing cooperation with Afghanistan and other regional stakeholders, particularly in areas such as counter-terrorism, economic collaboration, and regional stability.

A notable development in this regard was a trilateral meeting between China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in May. During the meeting, the three countries pledged to strengthen ties on security and counterterrorism, as well as enhance economic cooperation. China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a major trade and infrastructure program, featured prominently in the discussions, with plans to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan. This extension aims to promote connectivity, improve cross-border trade, and achieve sustainable development among the three nations.

In conclusion, the warm welcome extended to China’s new ambassador to Afghanistan signifies an important milestone in the diplomatic relations between these countries. As both China and Afghanistan navigate a new era, it is evident that there is a shared commitment to deepening ties and fostering cooperation for the benefit of both nations and the wider region.

FAQ

1. Why is the appointment of China’s new ambassador to Afghanistan significant?

– The appointment marks an important step in strengthening diplomatic relations between China and Afghanistan.

2. What is China’s stance on Afghanistan’s internal affairs?

– China affirms its respect for Afghanistan’s independence and territorial integrity and has no policy of interference in its internal affairs.

3. How does China view its relationship with Afghanistan?

– China considers itself a good neighbor to Afghanistan and aims to enhance cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, economic collaboration, and regional stability.

4. What was discussed during the trilateral meeting between China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan?

– The three countries pledged to strengthen ties on security and counterterrorism, as well as promote economic cooperation. They also agreed to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan to enhance connectivity and trade.

Sources:

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com)