New Perspective: Taliban’s Controversial Approach to Protecting Afghan Women

In a recent U.N. report, it has been revealed that Taliban officials in Afghanistan are taking a controversial approach to protect Afghan women from gender-based violence. Instead of providing designated shelters, the Taliban is resorting to sending women to prison. This dramatic shift in strategy has raised alarm bells among human rights organizations and international communities.

Prior to the Taliban’s rise to power in 2021, there were 23 state-sponsored women protection centers in Afghanistan where survivors of gender-based violence could seek refuge. However, the U.N. report states that these centers have now ceased to exist. Taliban officials dismiss the need for such shelters, labeling them as “Western concepts.”

According to the report, women are sent to prison for their own protection in situations where they have no male relatives to stay with or if their male relatives are deemed unsafe. To ensure the safety of female relatives, authorities demand commitments or sworn statements from male relatives vowing not to harm the women. Local elders are often invited to witness these guarantees, further complicating the dynamics.

The report draws a parallel between this approach and the use of prisons to accommodate drug addicts and homeless individuals in Kabul. It presents an unsettling picture of women being confined behind bars under the guise of protection.

The Associated Press reached out to Taliban-led ministries for clarification on where survivors of gender-based violence can seek help, the existence of protection measures, and conviction rates for offenders. Unfortunately, no one was available to comment on these pressing concerns.

Since the Taliban regained control, women and girls in Afghanistan have experienced severe restrictions on their freedom. They are forbidden from pursuing education beyond the sixth grade, including university studies, and are barred from public spaces like parks. Most job opportunities have also been stripped away from them. Additionally, women are required to have a male chaperone for journeys exceeding 72 km (45 miles) and must adhere to a strict dress code.

Furthermore, the Taliban’s decree in July resulted in the closure of all beauty salons, which were one of the limited places where women could gather outside their homes or family environments. These oppressive measures have further isolated women, leaving them with limited options and little room for personal growth.

It is important to note that Afghanistan has long been recognized as one of the most challenging countries for women to thrive. Even before the Taliban’s resurgence, millions of girls were denied access to education due to cultural and systemic barriers. Child marriage, violence, and abuse were prevalent issues that plagued Afghan society.

Human rights groups had already expressed concerns that Taliban rule would exacerbate violence against women and girls while eroding the limited legal protections in place. The U.N. report highlights the alarming reality that women are no longer working in the judiciary or law enforcement sectors, being systematically excluded from dealing with crimes related to gender-based violence. Moreover, they are only permitted to attend work when summoned by their male supervisors.

The plight of Afghan women remains a pressing concern, requiring international attention and unified efforts to address the deeply rooted gender disparities and human rights violations. As the world grapples with the complexity of the situation, it is crucial to advocate for the rights and safety of Afghan women, ensuring they receive the protection and support they desperately need.

