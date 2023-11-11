Insufficient Response to Afghanistan Earthquakes Raises Concerns

Recent earthquakes in western Afghanistan have left a trail of destruction, causing numerous casualties and rendering many people homeless. However, critics argue that the Taliban’s response to the disaster has been inadequate. Aid workers on the ground assert that the Taliban’s lack of preparedness, compounded by their isolation from international support and the removal of women from aid organizations, has hindered the recovery efforts.

Experts in disaster management, such as Basir, have pointed out several shortcomings in the Afghan National Disaster Management Agency (ANDMA). These include deficiencies in structure, policy and planning, logistics, as well as a significant dearth of human resources and expertise. Basir, who requested anonymity to protect himself from potential Taliban reprisals, has extensive experience working with previous Afghan governments on disaster management efforts.

Despite joining volunteers in Herat to assist with rescue operations, Basir observed significant delays in the response due to a lack of essential equipment, including life detectors, seismic alarms, and search-and-rescue dogs. He also noted gaps in operational capacity and insufficient training for workers in rescue, excavation, and first response. Rescue workers from the ANDMA and volunteers have resorted to using makeshift tools like sticks, shovels, and even their bare hands to extricate survivors and retrieve bodies from the debris.

Basir further expressed concerns about the departure of skilled professionals from the previous administration, which has led to evident challenges in addressing this disaster. Additionally, he highlighted the disappointingly limited response from neighboring countries and the international community.

While the gravity of the situation demands comprehensive and timely support, it is crucial for the Taliban to address these criticisms and take immediate action to bolster their disaster management capabilities. Building a resilient response system will require collaboration, investment in training and resources, as well as the incorporation of diverse voices and perspectives.

