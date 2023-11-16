Charity Workers Detained by Taliban in Afghanistan for Promoting Christianity

In a distressing incident, a group of humanitarian workers has been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan for allegedly propagating and promoting Christianity. The International Assistance Mission (IAM), a Swiss nonprofit organization that focuses on improving healthcare and education in the region, confirmed that 18 of its workers, including one American individual, were taken captive during two separate raids on their office in Ghor, located 400 miles outside of Kabul.

The first raid resulted in the detention of three members, while the remaining 15 workers were taken captive 10 days later. The Taliban authorities transferred the detainees to an undisclosed location in Kabul, leaving their families and colleagues concerned about their well-being.

The Taliban, known for their strict adherence to Islamic law, claimed that the workers were detained for their involvement in the propagation and promotion of Christianity within the predominantly Muslim country. Government spokesperson, Abdul Wahid Hamas, revealed that among the detainees were several women, including the American national.

Expressing deep concern for the safety and security of their colleagues, the IAM stated that they were unaware of the circumstances surrounding these incidents and the reasons behind the detention. They asserted their commitment to ensuring the timely release of their staff members and are actively working with the Ministry of Economy, the United Nations, and the Agency Coordinating Body for Afghan Relief (ACBAR) to navigate through this challenging situation.

The IAM, which has been operating in Afghanistan for almost six decades, is a Christian-based nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing healthcare, education, and community development. Despite its Christian affiliation, the charity respects and adheres to the customs and traditions of the Middle Eastern country.

Sadly, this incident sheds light on the increased scrutiny faced by nonprofit organizations in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control following the US withdrawal two years ago. The Taliban’s strict regulations have led to the banning of women from working for aid organizations and the introduction of harsher laws against women in public spaces.

