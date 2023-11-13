Taliban Restricts Women’s Access to National Park in Afghanistan

The Taliban’s recent decision to prohibit women from visiting a popular national park in Afghanistan has sparked concerns about the shrinking access of women to public places in the country. Band-e-Amir national park, located in the central Bamiyan province, attracts thousands of visitors annually with its breathtaking lakes and majestic cliffs.

The ban was announced by Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the acting minister of vice and virtue, who raised objections to women not adhering to the proper hijab attire while visiting the park. Consequently, security forces have been instructed to prevent women from entering the park, claiming that sightseeing is not a necessity for them.

This ban joins a growing list of restrictions imposed on Afghan women since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. Secondary schools for girls have been closed, women have been barred from pursuing higher education, and many female Afghan aid workers have been prevented from carrying out their roles. Additionally, various public places such as bathhouses, gyms, and parks have been declared off-limits to women.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has voiced its concerns regarding the increased limitations imposed on Afghan women. Heather Barr, a representative of HRW, highlighted the absurdity of these restrictions and their impact on women’s freedoms. She emphasized the irony of the Taliban’s actions, describing their attempts to prevent women from enjoying outdoor activities as a denial of their basic rights.

Band-e-Amir national park itself has symbolized progress in gender equality, as in 2013, the park hired four female park rangers—a significant milestone in the country. However, since the Taliban resumed control, the park has become a target for their systematic campaign to restrict women’s participation in public life. These actions demonstrate a gradual confinement of women to the domestic sphere, creating a suffocating environment.

The UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, questioned the necessity of this ban in relation to Sharia law and Afghan culture. The Taliban, however, claim that their actions are in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan traditions.

The motive behind this ban remains vague, provoking speculation about the cruel intention behind it. It deprives families of the opportunity to enjoy a day out together, undermining the joy and laughter that used to fill the park. By restricting women’s access to public spaces, the Taliban is effectively transforming every home into a prison for Afghan women.

As the situation unfolds, questions persist about the rationality and justification of such restrictions. However, it is evident that the erosion of women’s rights has far-reaching consequences, stifling the freedom and progress achieved in recent years.