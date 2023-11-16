The Unification of Taiwan’s Opposition Parties Poses a Challenge to the Frontrunner

In a bid to challenge the leading ruling party in Taiwan, the two main opposition parties have come together to decide on a joint presidential ticket for the upcoming elections. This collaboration marks a significant development in the political landscape, as the opposition parties have vowed to renew talks with China, despite lingering tensions.

China’s claim of sovereignty over Taiwan has been a persistent issue in the region, and it continues to cast a shadow over the parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for January 13th. Taiwan, on the other hand, firmly rejects China’s claim and has faced increasing military and political pressure to accept it.

Vice President Lai Ching-te, representing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has consistently topped opinion polls, leaving the candidates from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), Hou Yu-ih, and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), Ko Wen-je, vying for second place. The KMT and TPP have been engaged in discussions over a joint presidential bid, but their inability to agree on the candidate and running mate has caused friction.

However, after talks hosted by former president Ma Ying-jeou, the two opposition parties have agreed to utilize opinion polls conducted between November 7th and November 15th to determine the composition of the presidential bid. The final result will be announced on Saturday. While the process of decision-making may not be without its challenges, both parties are committed to working together.

The collaboration between the KMT and TPP extends beyond their individual interests. Hou emphasized that it is a partnership that will unite Taiwan as a whole. By setting aside their differences and joining forces, the opposition parties aim to bring about stability and foster dialogue with China on an equal and dignified basis.

Experts highlight the significance of this merger and its potential impact on the frontrunner, Lai Ching-te. Professor Chen Yi-fan, an expert in diplomacy and international relations at Tamkang University, believes that if Hou and Ko fail to unite, Lai’s victory is almost certain. Chen also points out that both the United States and China desire stability in the Taiwan Strait, and Lai may not be the ideal candidate to achieve this.

While the opposition parties forge ahead with their collaboration, the ruling DPP has accused former president Ma of being influenced by China. This accusation stems from Ma voicing support for using opinion polls, a decision that the KMT had initially opposed. The DPP claims that Ma’s connection to China is evident due to a recent visit by the head of Ma’s foundation to Beijing. However, Ma dismissed these allegations, explaining that his visit was solely for academic purposes.

It is worth noting that China holds strong reservations towards Vice President Lai, perceiving him as a separatist. Lai, on the other hand, maintains that the future of Taiwan should be determined solely by its people and has repeatedly expressed openness to dialogue with Beijing, despite previous rejections.

Opinion polls suggest that if Hou and Ko form an alliance, they may surpass Lai and his running mate in the elections. This potential outcome adds further intrigue to the political landscape, as the KMT wields greater representation than the TPP in parliament. However, it is important to note that a fourth candidate, Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, is also running for president. Gou, who has called for opposition unity against the ruling DPP, has yet to gain significant traction in the polls.

With the deadline to register with the election commission approaching, all candidates will need to solidify their positions in the coming weeks. The unification of the opposition parties has injected a new dynamic into the race, and it remains to be seen how this collaboration will shape the outcome of the elections.

FAQ

What are the two main opposition parties in Taiwan?

The two main opposition parties in Taiwan are the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

What is China’s claim over Taiwan?

China views Taiwan as its territory and claims sovereignty over the island.

What is the ruling party in Taiwan?

The ruling party in Taiwan is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), represented by Vice President Lai Ching-te.

What is the significance of the collaboration between the opposition parties?

The collaboration between the KMT and TPP marks an attempt to challenge the ruling party in Taiwan and renew talks with China.

Who is the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential elections?

Vice President Lai Ching-te, representing the DPP, is currently leading in opinion polls.

Will this collaboration impact Taiwan-China relations?

The opposition parties’ aim to foster dialogue with China on an equal and dignified basis, potentially influencing the Taiwan-China relationship.

Who is Terry Gou?

Terry Gou is the billionaire founder of Foxconn and is also running for president in Taiwan. He has called for opposition unity against the ruling DPP.

(Fact Source: Reuters)