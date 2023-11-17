Taiwan’s Opposition Parties Join Forces in Upcoming Presidential Election

In a surprising turn of events, Taiwan’s two rival opposition parties, the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), have announced their collaboration in the upcoming presidential election. This joint ticket aims to challenge Vice President William Lai of the ruling Democratic People’s Party (DPP) and potentially change the political landscape of the country.

The KMT and TPP have decided to base their collaboration on the results of ongoing polling, with the outcome set to be announced on November 18. The details of their collaboration have not yet been disclosed, but it is expected to significantly impact the race.

Previously, Vice President William Lai held a comfortable lead in the polls, with support at 33 percent, followed by Ko and Hou, both at 22 percent. However, the decision of the opposition parties to work together introduces a new dynamic, making the outcome less certain.

Ko Wen-je, the TPP’s presidential candidate, has gained unexpected support from younger Taiwanese voters who view the ruling DPP as the “establishment.” Despite controversies surrounding his remarks on various issues, Ko’s appeal among the youth remains strong.

Hou Yu-ih, the KMT’s presidential candidate, offers a contrasting profile compared to Ko. As a former policeman and mayor of New Taipei City, he brings a plain-spoken approach to politics.

If successful, a KMT-TPP government would likely shift Taiwan’s stance towards Beijing and prioritize a closer working relationship with the Communist Party leadership. The KMT has historically maintained a better rapport with Beijing than the DPP.

On the other hand, Ko’s TPP, although lacking national office experience, has criticized the current government’s handling of China-related issues. Ko advocates for prioritizing political stability and economic growth rather than focusing on Taiwan’s sovereignty.

The election outcome and subsequent shift in Taiwan’s direction will have significant implications for its relationship with China. Beijing considers Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification.

