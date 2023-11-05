Taiwan Urges China to Cease Provocative Military Actions

Taiwan’s defense ministry has issued a strong statement urging China to halt its “destructive, unilateral actions” after reporting a significant increase in Chinese military activities near the island. Taiwan, which China considers as its own territory, has witnessed a surge in military drills conducted by China in recent years. The defense ministry revealed that it had detected 103 Chinese military aircraft in the vicinity, marking a recent high. Fighters were observed crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which had previously served as an unofficial boundary. Meanwhile, other aircraft flew through the Bashi Channel, located between Taiwan and the Philippines.

The defense ministry emphasized that China’s recent activities pose serious challenges to regional security in the Taiwan Strait. It reiterated that maintaining peace and stability in the region is a shared responsibility among all parties involved. The ministry called on the Beijing authorities to take immediate action and put an end to these destructive actions, warning that the continuous military harassment could escalate tensions and worsen regional security.

China’s defense ministry has yet to respond to these allegations. In addition to the increased air force activities, China also dispatched over 100 naval ships for exercises in the region, including strategic waters in the South China Sea and off Taiwan’s northeastern coast. Experts noted that the scale of these naval exercises is the largest seen in years.

While some analysts suggest that there may not be a direct political motive behind these drills, they argue that China is exerting pressure on Taiwan with longer missions crossing the median line. China is also using these exercises to enhance its capabilities of operating fighters further out at sea. Taiwan’s defense ministry recently reported the permanent deployment of new fighters and drones at expanded air bases, indicating China’s continuous efforts to strengthen its air power.

As tensions rise in the region, it is essential for all parties to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue to avoid any further escalation. The international community also plays a critical role in promoting negotiations and maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.