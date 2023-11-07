The recent surge in Chinese military activities near Taiwan has prompted Taiwan’s defense ministry to call on China to halt its “destructive, unilateral action.” While China perceives Taiwan as its own territory, Taiwan is democratically governed and asserts its independence. The Chinese military has been conducting regular drills around the island to establish its sovereignty claims and put pressure on Taipei.

Taiwan’s defense ministry reported that within a 24-hour period, they detected 103 Chinese military aircraft over the sea, a significantly high number. These planes were observed approaching Taiwan but turned back before crossing the border. Nevertheless, the defense ministry categorizes this action as “harassment” that may exacerbate the already tense atmosphere between the two sides.

The defense ministry’s plea to China emphasizes the negative impact of these actions on regional security, particularly in the Taiwan Strait. It reminds all parties in the region that maintaining peace and stability in the strait is a shared responsibility. However, China’s defense ministry has yet to respond to the request for comment.

In recent years, China has been reinforcing its air power in preparation for potential conflicts with Taiwan. Taiwan’s defense ministry reported a permanent deployment of new fighters and drones at expanded airbases. These developments coincide with China’s unveiling of a new approach towards integrated development with Taiwan, including proposals aimed at facilitating travel, education, and employment for Taiwanese people in China.

Analysts have interpreted China’s recent military activities and diplomatic gestures as a delicate balance between peaceful reunification and military violence ahead of Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election. The situation raises concerns about the potential escalation of tensions and the need for both sides to engage in constructive dialogue to promote regional stability.

By addressing the core fact of China’s increased military activities near Taiwan, this article offers a fresh perspective on the situation. It highlights the impact of these actions on regional security while emphasizing the importance of dialogue and cooperation to mitigate tensions between China and Taiwan.