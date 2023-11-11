Taiwan Calls for Cease in Chinese Military Activities, Urging Peaceful Cooperation

Taiwan’s defense ministry has made a plea to China to halt its “disruptive and one-sided actions” following a substantial increase in Chinese military maneuvers near the island. Taiwan warned that such activities could escalate tensions in the region.

China considers Taiwan, which is under democratic governance, as its own territory and has been consistently conducting military exercises around the island in an attempt to assert its sovereignty and put pressure on Taipei.

According to Taiwan’s defense ministry, there have been 103 instances of Chinese military aircraft detected in the vicinity of the island since Sunday, which they described as an unusually high number. These flights occurred between 6 a.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday but did not breach Taiwanese airspace and returned before reaching the island.

Taiwan’s defense ministry referred to these actions by China as “harassment,” emphasizing the potential for further escalation in the current tense environment. In a statement, the ministry urged Chinese authorities to cease these destructive military activities and take responsibility.

The ministry’s report displayed a map showcasing Chinese fighter jets crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial dividing line that China started crossing regularly approximately a year ago. Additionally, other aircraft were detected flying south of Taiwan through the Bashi Channel, which separates the island from the Philippines.

Taiwan’s defense ministry emphasized the severe challenges posed by China’s actions in terms of security within the strait and the wider region. It reaffirmed that maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is a shared responsibility among all parties in the region.

China’s defense ministry has not yet responded to the request for comment.

Last week, Taiwan’s defense ministry stated that the period from July to September typically witnesses increased Chinese military drills along the coast. The ministry’s biennial report this month revealed that China is enhancing its air power capabilities in response to the Taiwan situation, including the permanent deployment of new fighters and drones at expanded airbases.

China recently unveiled proposals for “integrated development” with Taiwan, aiming to facilitate easier living, studying, and working arrangements for Taiwanese people in China. Simultaneously, it deployed the largest fleet of warships near Taiwan’s eastern waters in years, which analysts interpreted as a choice between peaceful reunification or military aggression, shortly before Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election.

Sources:

– Reuters

– Associated Press

FAQs

Q: How many Chinese military aircraft were detected near Taiwan?

A: Taiwan’s defense ministry detected 103 Chinese military aircraft over the sea within a 24-hour period.

Q: Has China crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait before?

A: Yes, China has been crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait regularly for about a year.

Q: What is the Bashi Channel?

A: The Bashi Channel is a body of water that separates Taiwan from the Philippines.

Q: Why did Taiwan’s defense ministry call China’s actions “harassment”?

A: Taiwan’s defense ministry referred to China’s actions as “harassment” due to the potential escalation and increased tensions brought about by these military activities.

Q: What is China’s response to Taiwan’s plea?

A: China’s defense ministry has not yet responded to Taiwan’s plea to cease destructive military activities.