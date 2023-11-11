Taiwan Unveils Groundbreaking Domestically Built Submarine Amidst Escalating China Tensions

Taiwan has made a historic stride in its defense capabilities by unveiling its first domestically produced submarine amidst escalating tensions with China. President Tsai Ing-wen, in a momentous ceremony, introduced the submarine named Hai Kun, symbolizing a fish from Chinese mythology, heralding the significance of this achievement.

Tsai Ing-wen emphasized that this landmark event would be forever etched in history, marking the realization of an impossible feat – the creation of a domestic submarine. The president declared that “Building a submarine is the concrete realization of our resolution to protect our country,” highlighting the vital role submarines play in Taiwan’s asymmetric combat power strategy.

The construction of this groundbreaking submarine has been led by Taiwan’s CSBC Corp., with the project spanning seven years of ingenuity and dedication. This venture aligns with the United States’ call for Taiwan to invest in smaller, more agile weaponry to bolster its asymmetric warfare capabilities.

Once the submarine completes its crucial testing phase, it will be deployed from the port of Kaohsiung into the vast ocean. The successful completion of these tests will result in the submarine being transferred to Taiwan’s military, reinforcing the country’s defense forces.

Unsurprisingly, China’s Defense Ministry promptly responded to the unveiling of the submarine, issuing a statement suggesting that Taiwan’s actions would only lead to its own demise. Colonel Wu Qian, a spokesperson from China’s Ministry of National Defense, stated that “No matter how many weapons the Democratic Progressive Party buys, it will not obstruct the greater trend of reunification with the motherland.”

The unveiling of this domestically built submarine amplifies the strain between Taiwan and China, further intensified by recent military exercises conducted by Beijing near the island nation. China’s deployment of 103 warplanes near and over Taiwan followed by an additional 55 aircraft in close proximity has heightened tensions and raised concerns.

While Taiwan continues to demonstrate its commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities, the delicate relationship between Taiwan and China remains a focal point. The unveiling of the submarine serves as a testament to Taiwan’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its interests amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.

