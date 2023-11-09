Typhoon Haikui Strikes Taiwan with Devastating Impact

Taiwan was battered by Typhoon Haikui as it made a second landfall on Monday, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The coastal city of Taitung encountered the brunt of the typhoon’s initial impact before it unexpectedly returned to southwestern Kaohsiung. The severe tropical storm prompted the evacuation of over 7,000 people and resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights. More than 217,000 households lost power, with 58,000 homes still without electricity by Monday. Despite the widespread damage, there have been no reported fatalities.

Local reports indicate that Kaohsiung experienced significant flooding, and nearly 80 individuals sustained minor injuries during the storm. As a precautionary measure, schools and businesses in 14 cities remained closed due to the heavy rain.

President Tsai Ing-wen stressed the importance of caution in dealing with Typhoon Haikui, as it marks the first major storm to directly hit Taiwan in four years. To ensure public safety, she urged people to stay indoors, refrain from venturing into mountainous areas, avoid coastal regions, and refrain from engaging in water sports or fishing. Taiwan’s military has also been mobilized, including soldiers, amphibious vehicles, and inflatable rubber boats, to aid in rescue and relief efforts.

The Tropical Storm Risk tracker predicted that Typhoon Haikui would be a relatively weaker storm, classified as a category 1 or 2 typhoon, compared to Typhoon Saola, which recently struck Hong Kong and southern China. As Haikui moves into the Taiwan Strait, it is now expected to affect southern and northeastern regions. China’s national weather and ocean forecasters have issued alerts for Haikui as it heads towards their territory.

While Taiwan sadly experienced Typhoon Bailu in 2019, resulting in one fatality, the impact of Haikui serves as a stark reminder of the destructive power of tropical storms and the importance of preparedness and caution in the face of such natural disasters.