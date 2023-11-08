Southern Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Haikui’s Impact

Typhoon Haikui has caused significant disruptions in southern Taiwan, as residents are advised to stay safe indoors and various services come to a standstill. The storm made landfall in Taitung county on the east coast, bringing strong winds and heavy rains. While there haven’t been reports of injuries or serious damage, the authorities are taking precautions to ensure the safety of the residents.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from mountain communities that are at high risk of landslides and flooding. They have sought shelter in school gymnasiums and public meeting halls, where they are being provided with essential supplies. Power outages have affected approximately 75,000 homes in Taitung and Hualien counties, but efforts are underway to restore electricity.

Despite the disruptive nature of the typhoon, there has been some resilience among the locals. Several shops have remained open, using the opportunity to sell locally grown fruits and vegetables that would otherwise go to waste. However, the impact on outdoor events has been significant, with cancellations including a hot air balloon festival, concerts, art events, and a baseball game. National parks and treacherous mountain roads have also been closed for safety reasons.

Typhoon Haikui’s path is expected to continue toward China after crossing over Taiwan. Authorities in the Chinese city of Shantou have advised residents to take precautions. This comes as Typhoon Saola weakens along the Chinese coast, where safety measures have been implemented to protect people and fishing vessels. Though damage has been minimal, disruptions were experienced in Hong Kong, with trading on the stock market suspended and hundreds of flight cancellations.

Despite the impact of the storms, China’s military has continued its operations near Taiwan. The self-ruled democracy of Taiwan has been monitoring the movements of Chinese military aircraft and navy ships. While there have been no indications of trespassing into Taiwan’s airspace or territorial waters, tensions remain high between the two sides. This situation adds another layer of complexity to the challenges faced by both Taiwan and China due to the powerful typhoons and their aftermath.

It is crucial for the affected regions to focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of their residents amidst these challenging weather conditions. By taking necessary precautions and providing support, both Taiwan and China can navigate through these storms with resilience and fortitude.