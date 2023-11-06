Taiwan Prepares for Typhoon Haikui’s Arrival, While China Recovers from Typhoon Saola

Amidst concerns over the incoming Typhoon Haikui, Taiwan has taken precautionary measures by suspending flights, rail transport, ferry services, and classes. The island nation has also urged workers to stay home and canceled various outdoor events. Meanwhile, China is grappling with the aftermath of Typhoon Saola, which caused disruption and damage along the Chinese coast.

Typhoon Haikui has brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Taiwan, leading to the cancellation of domestic flights and air services to Hong Kong and Macao. With maximum sustained winds of 137 kph (85 mph) and gusts reaching 173 kph (107 mph), the storm poses a significant threat. In response, Taiwan’s meteorological bureau is closely monitoring the situation.

In China, Typhoon Saola resulted in the evacuation of 900,000 people and 80,000 fishing vessels along the coast. Business operations, transportation, and schools were temporarily shut down in Hong Kong and certain areas of the mainland. Fortunately, the damage caused by Saola has been minimal, allowing restrictions to be lifted promptly.

While Taiwan and China battle these typhoons, they continue to face ongoing tensions. China’s military operations, aimed at intimidating Taiwan, persist despite the natural disasters. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry remains vigilant, closely monitoring Chinese military aircraft and navy ships near the island. However, there have been no indications of any incursions into Taiwan’s airspace or the crossing of the median line in the Taiwan Strait.

It is worth noting that as both Taiwan and China cope with these storms, China has experienced severe flooding and heavy rainfall in recent months. The country has witnessed extensive damages and casualties in various regions, including parts of the capital, Beijing.

As Taiwan braces itself for Typhoon Haikui and China recovers from Typhoon Saola, both nations demonstrate resilience in the face of adversity. The safety and well-being of the affected populations remain a top priority, as they navigate the challenges presented by these natural disasters.