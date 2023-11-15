Taiwan Accuses China of Strengthening Coastal Military Bases, Raises Defense

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry revealed in a recent report that China is actively reinforcing its military bases along the coastline facing Taiwan. This development comes as Beijing intensifies its military maneuvers around the self-ruled island, which it considers as its own territory. In response, Taiwan has pledged to closely monitor these Chinese activities and enhance its defense capabilities.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported a notable presence of 22 Chinese warplanes and 20 warships near the island within a 24-hour period. This display of military power by Beijing is seen as a form of harassment and raises concerns over the potential use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. However, instead of relying on direct quotes from officials, this report will provide a descriptive account of the situation.

The assistant deputy chief with the General Staff for Intelligence of Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. Huang Wen-Chi, stated in a news conference that the Chinese Communist Party has significantly expanded its armaments this year. China has been upgrading various types of fighter jets and drones, and important military bases along the coast are continually being modernized. Huang pointed out three military airfields in China’s Fujian province that have recently undergone expansion – Longtian, Huian, and Zhangzhou. Of these, Longtian is the closest to Taiwan, located just 217 kilometers (135 miles) from Taipei, the capital.

Over the past year, Beijing has escalated its military activities around Taiwan, frequently sending warships and warplanes in close proximity to the island. This most recent surge in Chinese naval presence coincided with the passage of US and Canadian warships through the Taiwan Strait, challenging China’s territorial claims. On Monday, China deployed its aircraft carrier Shandong, accompanied by a naval formation, about 70 miles southeast of Taiwan. The vessel was expected to conduct simulated drills involving aircraft, submarines, warships, and land attacks. It is worth noting that this marks the second time the Shandong has been dispatched to the western Pacific.

Taiwan has reported that thirteen of the Chinese military aircraft detected, on Tuesday, had crossed the unofficial demarcation line in the Taiwan Strait known as the median line. This area serves as a dividing point between China and Taiwan. Major General Huang highlighted the months of July to September as the peak period for the Chinese Communist Party’s exercises. During this time, an increase in naval activities was observed in the waters surrounding the Taiwan Strait, with a significant number of warships operating in the South China Sea and East China Sea.

As tensions continue to escalate, Taiwan remains vigilant in monitoring China’s military movements and is committed to fortifying its defenses. This recent report by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry sheds light on the ongoing regional power dynamics in the Taiwan Strait, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures to protect Taiwan’s sovereignty.

