Taiwan Unveils Indigenous Submarine to Bolster Defense Amidst Regional Tensions

Taiwan has officially revealed its first domestically developed submarine, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to enhance national defense and deter potential threats from the Chinese navy. While the submarine is set to enter active service in two years, this achievement showcases Taiwan’s determination to modernize its armed forces in the face of frequent military exercises by Beijing designed to assert its sovereignty.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who initiated the submarine program in 2016, proudly presented the first of eight new submarines in Kaohsiung. Reflecting on the historic moment, Tsai emphasized the submarine’s role in strengthening Taiwan’s asymmetric warfare capabilities and echoed the significance of a domestically built vessel, stating that it was previously deemed an impossible feat. The submarine, aptly named the Narwhal, stands as a symbol of Taiwan’s commitment to self-reliance in enhancing its national defense.

Concerning the strategic importance of the submarine program, Tsai asserted that despite the risks and challenges involved, Taiwan must remain resolute in pursuing an independent national defense policy. It is vital for Taiwan to flourish and grow its defense capabilities in the face of mounting regional pressures.

The indigenous submarine program has succeeded due to Taiwan’s collaboration with various countries, harnessing expertise and technology from around the world. Although specific foreign contributions were not explicitly mentioned during the unveiling ceremony, this breakthrough demonstrates Taiwan’s ability to overcome diplomatic isolation through strategic partnerships.

Underlining the United States’ steadfast support, the de facto U.S. ambassador to Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk, participated in the event. As Taiwan’s principal arms supplier, the United States remains committed to bolstering the island’s security, confirming the significance of the security relationship between the two nations.

Addressing the mounting military threat posed by China’s “grey zone” pressure tactics, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu emphasized the need to fortify the nation’s defenses. In Wu’s view, acquiring submarines is an essential strategy to deter conflicts and maintain peace in the region. With China’s increased air and naval activities near Taiwan, the addition of new submarines will contribute to Taiwan’s comprehensive defense framework.

By 2027, Taiwan aims to deploy at least two domestically developed submarines and potentially incorporate missile systems in subsequent models, according to the program’s head. The first submarine, worth $1.53 billion, will employ Lockheed Martin Corp’s combat system and carry U.S.-manufactured Mark 48 heavyweight torpedoes. Sea trials for the submarine will commence next month, with delivery to the navy expected by the end of 2024.

Admiral Huang Shu-kuang, Tsai’s security adviser and the driving force behind the submarine program, has hailed these vessels as a “strategic deterrent” that will also safeguard Taiwan’s vital links to the Pacific by ensuring uninterrupted access to ports along the island’s eastern coast.

