Taiwan Launches Homegrown Submarine in Historic Milestone for National Defense

Taiwan made history today with the official unveiling of its first domestically developed submarine. This major achievement marks a significant milestone in Taiwan’s efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities and deter potential threats from the Chinese navy. Although the submarine is not expected to enter service for another two years, its introduction signifies a significant step forward for the island nation.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who spearheaded the initiative in 2016, proudly presented the first of eight new submarines during the unveiling ceremony in Kaohsiung. She emphasized the importance of this homegrown submarine program in enhancing Taiwan’s “asymmetric warfare” capabilities and safeguarding its national security. This demonstrates Taiwan’s determination to establish a self-reliant national defense policy and counter any potential risks or challenges that may arise.

Diplomatically isolated Taiwan embarked on this indigenous submarine program by leveraging expertise and technology from multiple countries. This collaborative effort has been instrumental in overcoming the nation’s isolation in pursuit of advancing its defense capabilities.

Recognizing the growing military threats from China’s aggressive posturing, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu highlighted the necessity of bolstering the island’s defenses. In response to China’s military activities in the region, Taiwan aims to acquire submarines to strengthen its deterrence strategy and prevent potential conflicts. Acquiring new submarines will serve as a crucial component of Taiwan’s comprehensive defense strategy.

With the Narwhal, the first domestically developed submarine, scheduled to enter service in 2025, Taiwan plans to deploy at least two such submarines by 2027. There are even future plans to equip later models with missiles, further enhancing their combat capabilities.

The Narwhal, with a price tag of T$49.36 billion ($1.53 billion), will be equipped with a combat system provided by Lockheed Martin Corp and will carry U.S.-made Mark 48 heavyweight torpedoes. In the forthcoming months, the submarine will undergo sea trials before its final delivery to the navy by the end of 2024.

Admiral Huang Shu-kuang, President Tsai’s security advisor leading the program, firmly believes that these submarines will serve as a “strategic deterrent,” strengthening Taiwan’s position and ensuring the continued operation of crucial ports along the island’s eastern coast.

The development of Taiwan’s own submarine not only represents a remarkable technological achievement but also reinforces the nation’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring regional stability. This historic milestone opens new opportunities for Taiwan’s defense industry while also reinforcing Taiwan’s strong position within the international community.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Taiwan developing its own submarines?

Taiwan is developing its own submarines to enhance its defense capabilities and deter potential threats, primarily from the Chinese navy. As China continues to conduct military exercises near the island and assert sovereignty claims, Taiwan aims to strengthen its national security through self-reliance.

2. How many submarines does Taiwan plan to deploy?

Taiwan plans to deploy at least two domestically developed submarines by 2027. These submarines represent a significant step towards modernizing Taiwan’s armed forces and bolstering its deterrence strategy.

3. What is the significance of Taiwan’s indigenous submarine program?

Taiwan’s indigenous submarine program is a major achievement for the nation’s defense industry. By successfully developing its own submarines, Taiwan demonstrates its technological capabilities, enhances its national security, and asserts its sovereignty in the face of geopolitical challenges.

4. Which companies are involved in Taiwan’s submarine program?

Lockheed Martin Corp, a prominent defense contractor, is providing the combat system for Taiwan’s submarines. Additionally, the submarines will carry U.S.-made Mark 48 heavyweight torpedoes, further demonstrating the collaboration and expertise involved in the program.

5. How will Taiwan’s submarines contribute to regional stability?

Taiwan’s submarines will serve as a strategic deterrent and help maintain stability in the region. They will strengthen Taiwan’s defense posture and enable the protection of vital ports along the island’s eastern coast, reinforcing Taiwan’s security and stability while contributing to regional peace.