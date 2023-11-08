Taiwan Reports Increased Incursions by Chinese Air Force Planes

Taiwan’s defense ministry has recently detected 28 Chinese air force planes entering its air defense zone, marking what they describe as regular harassment by Beijing during a time of heightened tensions. This behavior by China comes as no surprise to Taiwan, as it has been complaining about increased military activities near the island in recent years.

The Chinese war planes, including J-10 fighters, were spotted flying into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, or ADIZ, starting at around 6 a.m. local time. Some of these aircraft even crossed the Bashi Channel to conduct drills with the Chinese aircraft carrier, the Shandong, in the Pacific. Taiwan’s defense ministry closely monitored the situation and promptly responded by deploying its own air force planes and activating air defense systems.

Additionally, more than 20 Chinese warships, including Type 055 destroyers, sailed through the Bashi Channel and Miyako Strait into the Pacific. This has been interpreted by a senior official as an unambiguous challenge to recent military activities conducted by the United States and its allies in the region. China seems determined to assert its dominance in the area known as the “first island chain,” which spans from Japan through Taiwan, the Philippines, and on to Borneo, effectively enclosing China’s coastal seas.

This escalating situation follows the recent joint mission of a U.S. and Canadian warship sailing through the Taiwan Strait, along with a series of naval exercises in the South China Sea. These actions have been viewed by Beijing as collusion between Taiwan independence forces and the U.S., prompting China to increase its military operations around Taiwan.

While both China and Taiwan claim sovereignty over the island, the international community remains deeply concerned about the potential for further escalations and the impact it may have on regional stability. As tensions continue to rise, it is crucial for all parties involved to engage in peaceful dialogue and find diplomatic solutions to avoid further conflict.