TAIPEI – As Taiwan gears up for its upcoming presidential election, Vice President William Lai, the frontrunner candidate, emphasizes his commitment to Taiwan’s formal name and clarifies that Taiwan is an independent country, not subordinate to China. Though his previous comments have drawn criticism from Beijing, Lai remains resolute in his stance.

Lai firmly rejects changing Taiwan’s formal name, highlighting that Taiwan is already known as the Republic of China. He emphasizes that only the Taiwanese people have the right to determine their future, echoing the principle of self-determination. Lai attests that the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China are equal entities, stressing that there is no need to declare independence.

Historically, the Republic of China government relocated to Taiwan in 1949 following the civil war with Mao Zedong’s communists, who established the People’s Republic of China. According to Lai, the current name of the country, as stated in the constitution, is the Republic of China. President Tsai Ing-wen also refers to the country as the Republic of China (Taiwan), aiming to foster unity within Taiwanese society.

With the presidential elections approaching, Lai pledges to maintain the current name of the country, dispelling any concerns about potential changes. He remains open to dialogue with China, reiterating that as long as there is fairness and respect, the door for communication will remain open. Lai emphasizes that Taiwan does not seek enmity with China but hopes to foster friendship, envisioning a future where China can embrace democracy and freedom.

However, Lai acknowledges the importance of strengthening Taiwan’s military capabilities until China renounces the use of force against Taiwan. In his view, this is crucial to safeguarding Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Lai recently attended the inauguration of Paraguay’s new president, drawing the ire of China. Paraguay is one of the few nations that maintains formal ties with Taiwan. While passing through New York on his way back to Taipei, Lai faced criticism from China, labeling him both a separatist and a troublemaker.

As the election date approaches, Taiwan’s future direction hangs in the balance. Vice President William Lai presents a steady hand, advocating for Taiwan’s sovereignty and unity while remaining open to dialogue with China. Only time will tell if the Taiwanese people will entrust him with their leadership.

