Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen sets off on a momentous journey, departing for Eswatini, the island nation’s final remaining ally in Africa. Emphasizing Taiwan’s unwavering commitment to global engagement, President Tsai aims to showcase the nation’s positive impact on the world stage.

In an era where China asserts its claim over Taiwan, denying the island’s autonomy, Taiwan finds itself with formal ties to merely 13 countries. These connections are primarily with small, developing nations in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Pacific, such as Belize and Nauru. Honduras severed its decades-long ties with Taiwan earlier this year, further limiting the island’s international partnerships.

Highlighting the significance of Eswatini as a longstanding ally, President Tsai referred to the nation as a “familiar old friend.” Departing from the airport, she expressed her determination for Taiwan to forge ahead confidently, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to doing good in the world. This resolute message was broadcast live by the presidential office, emphasizing Taiwan’s unwavering resolve.

President Tsai’s visit to Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, coincides with the country’s 55th anniversary of independence and the 55 years of bilateral relations between Taiwan and Eswatini. Nestled within the borders of South Africa, which recently received a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Eswatini holds strategic importance in the region.

Unlike visits to Latin America that often require stopovers in the United States, thereby provoking China’s ire, President Tsai will fly directly to Eswatini. This streamlined approach allows for an uninterrupted engagement with the country, symbolizing Taiwan’s commitment to its allies.

Accompanying President Tsai on this significant journey is Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua. Demonstrating Taiwan’s generous spirit, the nation has consistently provided substantial aid to the small southern African country, ruled by an absolute monarchy. In 2021 alone, Taiwan extended assistance in the form of antiviral medication to aid King Mswati III’s recovery from COVID-19.

As the global landscape continues to evolve and political dynamics shift, Taiwan remains resolute in its pursuit of international collaboration. President Tsai’s visit to Eswatini exemplifies Taiwan’s unwavering commitment to fostering positive relationships and contributing to a better world.

