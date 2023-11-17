China’s Naval Formation Monitored in Strategic Taiwan Strait

Amid growing tensions in the region, Taiwan’s military has deployed forces to closely monitor a Chinese naval formation led by the aircraft carrier Shandong as it traverses the strategically significant Taiwan Strait. The Shandong, which had previously participated in military exercises around Taiwan, entered the Pacific last month and has now entered the narrow Taiwan Strait.

Although the carrier group is sailing in a northerly direction, it is adhering to the Chinese side of the waterway’s median line, an unofficial demarcation between the two countries. China asserts its sole sovereignty over the Taiwan Strait, even though both Taiwan and the United States challenge this claim. In fact, the United States frequently dispatches warships through the strait to affirm the principle of freedom of navigation.

Meanwhile, Japan’s defense ministry revealed that the Shandong and other naval vessels had recently conducted landing drills in the Pacific Ocean for nine days before arriving in the South China Sea. This signifies China’s assertiveness and growing military activity in response to perceived collusion between Taiwan and the United States.

Taiwan, a democratic entity with its own government, strongly rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claim. The island nation has repeatedly protested against Chinese air force planes crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to assert their positions.

FAQ

1. What is the Taiwan Strait?

The Taiwan Strait is a body of water that separates Taiwan from mainland China. It is a strategically significant waterway for both its economic and military importance.

2. Why is China’s military activity in the Taiwan Strait a concern?

China’s military activity in the Taiwan Strait raises concerns due to the longstanding political tensions between China and Taiwan. China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control.

3. What is the significance of the median line in the Taiwan Strait?

The median line in the Taiwan Strait is an unofficial demarcation between China and Taiwan. While China claims exclusive sovereignty over the entire strait, Taiwan and the United States challenge this claim and emphasize the principle of freedom of navigation in international waters.

4. Why does the United States send warships through the Taiwan Strait?

The United States sends warships through the Taiwan Strait to affirm the principle of freedom of navigation and to demonstrate its commitment to supporting Taiwan’s security against potential Chinese aggression.

