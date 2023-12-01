The upcoming elections in Taiwan have become a focal point of concern and attention for the international community. As the island-nation prepares to hold its elections in early January, the stakes are higher than ever before. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which is seen as separatist by Beijing, is gaining momentum against opposition parties that have failed to unite. This could potentially further strain the already delicate peace between Taiwan and China.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has highlighted the mounting military intimidation, cyber-attacks, information manipulation, and grey-zone campaigns that the country has been facing. These activities have only intensified since China’s President Xi Jinping came to power. While American business elites celebrated Xi’s recent attempt to improve relations with the US, they were oblivious to the aggressive maneuvers of Chinese military aircraft and helicopters near Taiwan.

The outcome of the upcoming elections will likely determine the future trajectory of Taiwanese-Chinese relations. Vice President Lai Ching-te, who is now leading the DPP’s presidential bid, describes himself as a “pragmatic Taiwan independence worker.” His running mate, Bi-khim Hsiao, is known for her pro-independence stance and aims to maintain close ties with the United States.

For Beijing, the DPP ticket is a disaster as any indication of moves towards “Taiwan independence” could spark a war. While the US has traditionally maintained a policy of “strategic ambiguity” regarding its defense of Taiwan in a conflict with China, President Joe Biden has made it clear that the US will not stand idly by in the face of military aggression towards Taiwan. This support for Taiwan is also reflected in the US Congress, with an increasing number of lawmakers visiting Taiwan and expressing their support for the island-nation.

The Biden Administration has taken steps to enhance Taiwan’s defense capabilities through initiatives such as transferring Taiwan to the foreign military financing program. This has bolstered the US’ ability to assist Taiwan in its defense efforts. However, it is important to note that the outcome of the Taiwan elections may be the decisive factor in determining whether there is peace or war in the Taiwan Strait.

The international community should pay close attention to the developments in Taiwan as the elections approach. The outcome of these elections could have far-reaching consequences for regional tensions and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Regardless of the applause Xi received from American business elites, the reality is that the fate of Taiwan and the potential for conflict in the region hinge on the results of the upcoming elections. This should be a cause for concern and vigilance for all of us.

FAQ