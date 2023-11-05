Taiwan has consistently demonstrated its independence and sovereignty by electing its own president. The need for a formal declaration of independence is unnecessary, according to Vice President William Lai, the frontrunner for Taiwan’s next leader. Lai’s comments have drawn criticism from China, which regards Taiwan as its sacred territory and has not ruled out the use of force to reunify the island with the mainland.

Lai, who leads in the opinion polls ahead of the presidential elections in January, has no intention of changing Taiwan’s status quo or its official name, the Republic of China. In an interview with Japanese media, Lai emphasized that Taiwan already functions as a sovereign and independent nation. The regular democratic elections held in Taiwan, from grassroots to presidential levels, demonstrate its autonomy and sovereignty without the need for a separate declaration.

Lai’s primary goal is to safeguard Taiwan’s sovereignty and support the principles of democracy, peace, and prosperity. However, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, known for its criticism of Lai’s pro-independence stance, has not responded to his remarks as the country celebrates a week-long holiday.

While Taiwan’s pro-China opposition party, the Kuomintang, accuses Lai of exacerbating tension and advocating for independence, Lai clarifies that the upcoming election is not a choice between war and peace, but rather a choice between democracy and dictatorship.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who has served two terms and is ineligible for reelection, maintains that Taiwan’s future should be decided by its people alone. Taiwan’s government, established in 1949 after losing to the Chinese communists in a civil war, rejects China’s assertion that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to “one China.”

Taiwan’s unwavering commitment to its own governance and determination to shape its future reinforced by democratic principles challenges China’s claims and underscores Taiwan’s unique identity on the global stage.