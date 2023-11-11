In a recent interview with Japanese media, Vice President William Lai, the leading candidate in Taiwan’s upcoming presidential elections, emphasized that Taiwan is already independent and sovereign. He argued that Taiwan’s ability to elect its own leaders, including at the presidential level, demonstrates its self-governance and autonomy.

While China has maintained its claim over Taiwan and has never renounced using force to bring the island under its control, Lai believes that Taiwan’s electoral system and democratic processes affirm its independence. In his interview, Lai made it clear that Taiwan does not need to issue a separate declaration of independence as it is already functioning and operating as a sovereign entity.

Lai has been a controversial figure in China due to his support for Taiwan’s independence. However, he has also expressed his commitment to maintaining the status quo and preserving Taiwan’s current name, the Republic of China. His primary goal is to protect Taiwan’s sovereignty and promote democracy, peace, and prosperity.

The Kuomintang, Taiwan’s main opposition party, has criticized Lai for his pro-independence stance, claiming that it exacerbates tensions with China. However, Lai argues that the upcoming elections are not about choosing between war and peace, but rather between democracy and dictatorship.

It is worth noting that both Lai and President Tsai Ing-wen have consistently maintained that the future of Taiwan should be determined by its people, while rejecting China’s insistence on the “one China” policy. This policy asserts that both Taiwan and mainland China are part of a single unified China.

It remains to be seen how Lai’s stance on Taiwan’s independence and sovereignty will impact the presidential elections in January. Nevertheless, his strong conviction that Taiwan is already a sovereign nation adds a fresh perspective to the ongoing debate about Taiwan’s status in the international arena.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is Taiwan an independent country?

Yes, Taiwan operates as an independent and sovereign entity, electing its own leaders and maintaining its own government. Does China recognize Taiwan as an independent nation?

No, China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and has not renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. Does Taiwan need to declare independence?

According to Vice President William Lai, Taiwan does not need to issue a separate declaration of independence as it already functions as a sovereign nation. What is the “one China” policy?

The “one China” policy asserts that both Taiwan and mainland China are part of a single unified China, a position rejected by Taiwan’s current leadership. What is the stance of Taiwan’s main opposition party on independence?

The Kuomintang party traditionally favors closer ties with China and criticizes pro-independence sentiments, as it believes it may escalate tensions between the two regions.

Source: Reuters