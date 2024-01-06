Taiwan’s Presidential Election: Balancing Independence and Security

As the global election calendar fills up in 2024, Taiwan’s upcoming presidential contest is capturing significant attention. This election holds immense importance not just for Taiwan’s population of nearly 24 million people, but also for global security and prosperity. At the heart of the election lies Taiwan’s complex relationship with China, with the main issue being whether the island can maintain its independence or be absorbed into China’s fold.

China views Taiwan as a rebellious province that must be reunified with the mainland. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently emphasized the “historical inevitability” of this reunification. While China claims to seek peaceful means of achieving reunification, it has not ruled out the use of force and has escalated military and economic pressure on Taiwan. This has unnerved governments and military leaders worldwide, as a conflict over Taiwan could potentially trigger a devastating war and disrupt the global economy.

In the midst of these high stakes, a senior Chinese official issued a warning to Taiwanese voters, presenting the election as a choice between “peace and war, prosperity and decline.” The outcome of the election could significantly impact the delicate balance between Taiwan’s independence aspirations and China’s desire for unification.

The three main candidates in the January 13 election are Vice President Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taipei Mayor Hou You-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT), and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP). Lai has been leading in the polls, though the race has tightened in recent weeks. The outcome of this election will undoubtedly shape the future of Taiwan’s political landscape.

In Taiwan, the fundamental divide among political parties revolves around China. While other countries debate a range of issues, Taiwanese politics center on the island’s relationship with China. The KMT, descended from the nationalist party that once governed mainland China, now advocates for closer ties with the Communist Party-ruled China. Meanwhile, the DPP argues for diversifying Taiwan’s international relations beyond the mainland. The TPP, a newer party, seeks a middle ground between the two approaches.

Under outgoing DPP President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan deepened its relationship with the United States, securing substantial arms deals and experiencing a heightened military standoff with China during a visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. However, neither party in Taiwan supports declaring full independence, as it could lead to a potential conflict. The DPP’s Lai, who has previously described himself as a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence,” now aligns with President Tsai’s stance that Taiwan is already a de facto independent state.

The potential impact of a KMT victory in the election is a subject of ongoing debate. While a KMT government may work towards reducing tensions across the Taiwan Strait and promoting economic and cultural exchanges with China, concerns persist. China’s increasingly authoritarian approach under President Xi and Taiwan’s flourishing democracy have created wide political disparities that make genuine reconciliation challenging.

China’s previous suggestion of a “one country, two systems” model for Taiwan, similar to the arrangement with Hong Kong, has faced skepticism. Taiwan’s population overwhelmingly opposes reunification, and any political party advocating for it would encounter swift rejection. Furthermore, Beijing’s efforts to build a constituency within Taiwan have not yielded significant compromises or progress towards unification.

As the election date approaches, the pressure on Taiwan intensifies. Maintaining independence while balancing regional security and economic interests remains a delicate task for any future Taiwanese president. The outcome of the 2024 election will undoubtedly influence the island’s future path and its impact on global affairs.

