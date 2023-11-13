The Future of Taiwan: A Democratic Choice

In the midst of military exercises conducted by China, Taiwan’s Vice President, William Lai, emphasized the upcoming election as a pivotal moment for democracy in the country. Lai, who is a leading candidate in the presidential race scheduled for January, asserts that the election represents a choice between democracy and autocracy. These drills were carried out by China in response to Lai’s recent visit to the United States, which Beijing perceives as a threat due to their territorial claims over Taiwan.

The Taiwan Ministry of Defense reported that 25 Chinese air force planes had crossed the unofficial barrier of the Taiwan Strait’s median line within the past 24 hours. The crossed line had previously served as a boundary between the two sides until Chinese military aircraft began regularly disregarding it a year ago. The ministry documented the presence of Su-30 and J-11 fighter jets. However, there is no immediate indication of whether China will continue its exercises on Sunday.

Taiwanese officials believe that China’s military exercises near the island are an attempt to intimidate voters ahead of the presidential election, creating a sense of fear and uncertainty. Nevertheless, Vice President Lai maintains that China has no authority to determine the outcome of the election. He firmly states that it goes against the spirit of Taiwan’s democracy and ultimately undermines the country’s democratic system.

Lai also called for China to refrain from making unnecessary allegations regarding the foreign travel of Taiwanese leaders. He emphasized that Taiwan is not a part of the People’s Republic of China and expressed a willingness to engage with the international community while maintaining security guarantees in discussions with China.

The Vice President highlights that China’s desire to “annex” Taiwan is not a recent development but has been a longstanding ambition. Lai cites the battles that took place off the Chinese coast in the 1950s when China seized Taiwan-controlled islets. He clarifies that the upcoming election is not a choice between peace and war but rather a choice between democracy and autocracy. This decisive choice lies at the core of the election.

China insists that Taiwan’s government must acknowledge the “one China” policy, declaring both sides of the Taiwan Strait as part of a unified China. However, Taiwan has consistently rejected this demand.

While China’s recent military drills were not as conspicuous as previous war games, it is evident that China remains steadfast in its opposition to Taiwan. Singapore-based defense analyst Alexander Neill suggests that China calibrated the scale of the drills to make a statement without adversely affecting broader diplomatic efforts. Neill suggests that China’s decision may be influenced by the desire to maintain stable relations in anticipation of a potential meeting between Chinese and U.S. leaders at a regional summit in San Francisco later this year.

Despite China’s criticism of Lai and its unwavering stance on Taiwan, the focus remains on the importance of the upcoming election. On their official WeChat account, China’s Eastern Theatre Command posted a video clip with three slogans superimposed on a map of Taiwan. The slogans denounce reliance on the U.S., advocate against seeking independence, and emphasize “reunification” as the correct path.

In response, Taiwan’s navy released video footage depicting its sailors monitoring a Chinese frigate, capturing the ongoing tensions in the surrounding waters. Additionally, Taiwan’s military shared images of fighter jets taking off and pilots inspecting missiles, showcasing their preparedness.

The United States has urged China to refrain from pressuring Taiwan and to engage in meaningful dialogue instead. The U.S. State Department spokesperson stated its commitment to closely monitor the situation.

As Taiwan prepares for its upcoming election, the focus on democracy versus autocracy remains paramount. The world watches to see how the Taiwanese people exercise their right to choose their future, ensuring that the spirit of democracy prevails.

