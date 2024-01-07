Taiwan’s Crucial Presidential Election Overshadowed by China’s Influence

Deep within the lush mountains of Hsinchu county in north Taiwan, the residents of Smangus are gathering in their weatherboard hut for their daily morning meeting. This remote Indigenous village, home to the Atayal people, is currently preparing for the upcoming presidential election. Despite typically avoiding political discussions, the people of Smangus recognize the significance of this election and are engaged in choosing the best leader for Taiwan.

The presidential election, Taiwan’s eighth direct election since martial law ended in the late 1980s, is attracting attention both domestically and internationally. With the current president, Tsai Ing-wen, reaching her term limit, her deputy Lai Ching-te is running to keep the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in power. He faces strong competition from Hou Yo-ih of the national opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, which ruled during Taiwan’s authoritarian era, and Ko Wen-je, the leader of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

While the Chinese Communist Party’s threat to annex Taiwan has dominated the campaign, surveys reveal that economic concerns are the primary focus for voters. Issues such as low wages, housing affordability, energy security, and inflation have resonated with the Taiwanese people. In particular, wages experienced the most significant decline in a decade in 2022, and housing prices in certain cities remain among the highest relative to income worldwide. In addition, care for children and the elderly, corruption, judicial reform, education, and minority rights are immediate concerns that voters expect their chosen leader to address.

Despite the candidates’ pledges to tackle these pressing issues, many of their proposals are similar, neutralizing most of the debates. The future of Taiwan’s nuclear power plants has emerged as a contentious topic that differentiates the candidates. However, due to a blackout period prior to the vote, the publication of polling data that could gauge the impact of these pledges is prohibited.

For the inhabitants of Smangus, their priorities include better assistance for elderly care, road improvements, and land rights for Indigenous tribes. Their communal lifestyle with shared land, housing, and a flat-salary job share system has provided some insulation from the broader economic challenges. Their focus lies on electing a president who possesses an international perspective and a strong sense of Taiwanese identity.

The election also reflects a changing political landscape, particularly among young voters who constitute 16% of the voting public. At DPP rallies, some university students express support for the party’s stance on gender issues, Taiwanese identity, and care for the elderly. However, there are signs that these young individuals are growing disillusioned with the DPP and perceive it as part of the establishment. Meanwhile, a significant number of voters are shifting their allegiances, believing that frequent change in governance is essential.

Corruption remains a major concern for Taiwanese voters, often influencing local and national elections. Accusations and scandals have been hurled by candidates from all sides, involving plagiarism, illegal housing structures, dodgy income streams, and other forms of corruption. Taiwan’s local politics have been historically influenced by the system of “electoral machines” that mobilize voters through patronage networks and local political factions. Miaoli county, in particular, has faced allegations of vote-buying, bribery, voter intimidation, and connections with organized crime.

In Miaoli county, independent candidate Tseng Wen-hsueh seeks to challenge the entrenched dominance of the KMT party, which has consistently won elections in the region for 72 years. Tseng emphasizes anti-corruption measures and political reform, addressing the yearning for change among the electorate. Breaking the cycle of KMT victories could instill public confidence in the transformative power of their votes.

As campaign trucks and advertisements flood the road leading to Smangus, the village’s residents have already made up their minds about the election. However, the outcome of Taiwan’s presidential election will reverberate far beyond the boundaries of this indigenous community, affecting the economic, political, and social landscapes of the nation as a whole.

