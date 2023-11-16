Taiwan Tech Mogul Terry Gou Steps Down from Foxconn Board, Focuses on Presidential Run

In a major shakeup, billionaire entrepreneur Terry Gou has officially resigned from his position on the board of directors at Foxconn, a global electronics manufacturing giant. Gou’s departure comes shortly after he announced his bid for the Taiwanese presidency, signaling his intent to pursue a different path in politics.

Foxconn’s parent company Hon Hai Technology Group confirmed Gou’s resignation and stated that there will be no immediate replacement for his position on the board. With eight other directors and independent members already in place, it seems the company is not in a rush to fill the vacancy.

Gou, a self-made billionaire in his seventies, founded Foxconn, previously known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, in Taiwan back in 1974. Under his leadership, the company expanded into an international powerhouse, becoming one of the largest contract manufacturers of electronics globally. Notably, Foxconn counts Apple among its prestigious clientele.

Although Gou stepped down as the company’s leader in 2019, he remained a board member while passing the torch to Young Liu, the current chairman. During this transition, Gou also joined the Kuomintang nationalist political party, a move seen as a step towards a potential political career.

Now, with aspirations to run as an independent candidate for the presidency in 2024, Gou faces the challenge of securing approximately 290,000 endorsements between September 19 and November 2. It is a critical period for Gou, as Taiwan’s presidential election, scheduled for January, is anticipated to be a tense affair with ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China.

Gou’s political stance is notable for his criticism of Taiwan’s independence movement and his alignment with mainland Chinese business interests. This positions him within a camp of China-friendly candidates who aim to challenge the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and their leaning towards Taiwan’s independence.

This is not Gou’s first attempt at the presidency, as he previously made a bid but fell short. To garner support for his campaign this time around, Gou has been holding rallies across Taiwan in recent months to engage with potential voters and build a solid foundation.

With the upcoming Taiwanese presidential election set for January 13, 2024, Terry Gou’s decision to resign from Foxconn reveals his dedication to his political ambitions and marks a significant turning point in his illustrious career. As the race unfolds, all eyes will be on Gou and other candidates vying for the nation’s highest office.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Terry Gou?

Terry Gou is a billionaire businessman and the founder of Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturing company. He is known for his entrepreneurial prowess and his net worth of $6.8 billion. Gou has also ventured into politics, joining the Kuomintang nationalist party and running for the presidency of Taiwan.

2. Why did Terry Gou resign from the board of directors at Foxconn?

Terry Gou stepped down from his position on the board of directors at Foxconn in order to focus on his bid for the Taiwanese presidency. With aspirations to become an independent candidate in the 2024 election, Gou deemed it necessary to devote his time and energy to his political campaign.

3. What is the significance of Terry Gou’s alignment with mainland Chinese business interests?

Terry Gou’s alignment with mainland Chinese business interests sets him apart from other candidates in Taiwan’s political landscape. This stance emphasizes his willingness to engage with China and potentially pursue policies that enhance cross-strait relations. However, it also sparks concern among those who prioritize Taiwan’s independence and sovereignty.

Sources:

– CNN