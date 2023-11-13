Syriza Faces Internal Fragmentation and Uncertain Future

Greece’s main opposition party, Syriza, is experiencing a crisis as dozens of members have left over the weekend following the resignation of their leader, Alexis Tsipras. The party, which gained notoriety during the financial crisis in 2015, is now facing fragmentation and a decline in its influence.

The recent election of Stefanos Kasselakis, a former Goldman Sachs banker, as the new leader of Syriza has caused discontent among a significant portion of the party’s core. Critics argue that Kasselakis is out of touch with Greece and its left-leaning values, citing his lack of a clear political agenda and concerns about his personal life and luxury possessions.

The departure of the left-wing faction known as “Umbrella” was inevitable after tensions within the party escalated. Umbrella has accused Kasselakis of adopting right-leaning populism and betraying the party’s historical trajectory. Led by former Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, this faction emphasized its commitment to left-wing ideals and socialism with liberty and democracy.

Kasselakis attempted to expel dissenting members from the party, but when this faced opposition, he proposed a referendum among all party members. The Umbrella faction’s statement was signed by prominent party figures, including former ministers and current MPs, some of whom have already announced their resignation.

Kasselakis, in response to the exodus, stated that there will be no more expulsions and therefore no need for a referendum. He also demanded that sitting MPs who quit the party hand over their seats to Syriza politicians.

The unexpected election of Kasselakis was seen as an attempt to inject new blood and renewal into Syriza after its defeat in the general elections. However, opinion polls suggest that he has been unable to revive support for the party, which currently lags behind the ruling New Democracy party.

It remains uncertain whether Kasselakis will be a catalyst for renewal within Syriza or if his actions will further contribute to the party’s decline. Editor and co-founder of MacroPolis, Nick Malkoutzis, suggests that Kasselakis aims to strengthen the party by pushing out dissenters and shaping it according to his vision. However, this approach carries risks for the future of Syriza.

The internal crisis within Syriza could potentially benefit the center-left party PASOK, but it is still far from being in a strong position to fully capitalize on Syriza’s struggles and challenge Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his New Democracy party. The Greek center-left is faced with significant challenges as it strives to regain its political footing in the country.

