Syria’s Airports Rendered Inoperative Following Israeli Strikes, Amidst Ongoing Conflict with Hamas

Syria’s two major airports, located in the capital city of Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, have been rendered inoperative due to recent Israeli strikes, according to reports from Syrian state media. This marks the first attack of its kind since the weekend conflict instigated by Hamas in Israel.

The strikes, described as “simultaneous” by an undisclosed military source, have caused significant damage to the landing strips of both airports, effectively shutting them down. As a result, flights have been redirected to Latakia airport on the Mediterranean coast, as confirmed by the Syrian transport ministry.

Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, acknowledged the strike targeting Damascus airport, specifying that it was aimed at preventing “weapons deliveries from Iran.” He further emphasized that these missiles and drones pose a direct threat to Israel’s security.

While the Israeli strikes occurred amidst the ongoing exchange of heavy fire between Hamas and Israel, it is important to note that they serve as a separate event. The conflict began when hundreds of Hamas militants entered Israel from Gaza, resulting in a significant number of casualties, primarily among civilians.

In a related development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi urged Arab and Islamic nations to cooperate in countering Israel during a phone call with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is also scheduled to tour the region, including visits to Iraq and Lebanon, promoting Tehran’s initiatives in the coming days.

The military source quoted in Syrian state media characterized the Israeli strikes as a desperate attempt to divert attention from the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Meanwhile, Syria’s foreign ministry condemned the attack, asserting that it was a bid by Israel to export its own domestic crisis.

Israel has conducted numerous air strikes on Syria over the course of the decade-long Syrian war, primarily targeting Iranian-backed forces, Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, and Syrian army positions. The Israeli government rarely provides specific details regarding individual strikes, but it has consistently expressed its stance to prevent the expansion of Iran’s influence in the region, particularly its support for Assad’s government.

While Iran has expressed support for Hamas, celebrating their assault on Israel, it denies any direct involvement in the conflict.

