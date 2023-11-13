Syria Faces Growing Protests as Fuel Prices Rise

Unrest and demonstrations have erupted in southern Syria following the government’s decision to decrease fuel subsidies, causing prices to soar as hyperinflation runs rampant. Young activists have taken to the streets, disseminating pamphlets encouraging civil unrest and advocating for strikes and solidarity. The protests, which originated on August 20, have spread throughout the region, reminiscent of the mass protests that took place in 2011 during the early stages of the civil war.

Despite the government’s use of brutal tactics to suppress dissent in the past, the protests continue to gain momentum. This surge of public discontent comes at a time when Syria is already grappling with economic collapse, violence, and Western sanctions. According to the United Nations, approximately 90% of the population lives in poverty, exacerbating the already dire situation.

While the reduction of fuel subsidies sparked the demonstrations, deeper underlying problems such as the absence of law, deteriorating quality of life, and the devaluation of the Syrian currency contribute to the prevailing discontent. The recent doubling of public employees’ salaries, implemented alongside the subsidy cuts, has failed to alleviate the financial burdens faced by Syrians.

Although protests are not unusual in certain regions like Sweida, which is predominantly inhabited by the Druze community, dissent is largely suppressed in other parts of the country. The government, seemingly trying to avoid further escalation, has largely ignored the recent wave of demonstrations. Meanwhile, security forces are reportedly on high alert in government-held areas, ready to quell any potential resistance.

Unlike the more subdued protests witnessed in 2020, the current demonstrations are filled with anger and defiance. Even tribal factions, which typically remain neutral, have joined the protests. Images of Assad, once pervasive throughout Syria, have been boldly burned in an act of protest.

The spirit of the 2011 revolution lives on in the hearts of Syrians, as chants and songs from that era resonate once again. While the path forward remains uncertain, the people of Syria continue to demand change and a brighter future for their beloved country.

