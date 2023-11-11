Syria’s Assad Visits China to Strengthen Ties and Overcome Isolation

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s visit to China signifies a significant step towards ending the nation’s long-standing diplomatic isolation. This visit, the first since 2004, underscores Assad’s determination to reestablish relations with the international community despite enduring Western sanctions.

Arriving in Hangzhou amidst heavy fog, Assad’s presence outside of Syria is a rare occurrence. The civil war that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives has kept him secluded within his country’s borders. Yet, attending the opening ceremony of the Asian Games and engaging in meetings with numerous foreign dignitaries, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, showcases Assad’s ambition to revoke Syria’s pariah status.

China, engaged in openly challenging the United States during President Xi’s third term, does not shy away from hosting leaders like Assad. This decision further marginalizes China internationally, but President Xi seems undeterred by the potential consequences. By aligning with Syria, Xi aims to expand China’s influence on the world stage.

Assad’s re-admission to the Arab League and participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative signify significant diplomatic achievements for Syria. These milestones, coupled with China’s consistent support throughout the civil war, have strengthened the bond between the two nations.

Although facing sanctions imposed by several countries, including Australia, Canada, Europe, Switzerland, and the United States, Syria’s attempts to implement multilateral sanctions through the United Nations Security Council have been unsuccessful due to China and Russia’s opposition.

It is worth noting that while Russia and Iran have actively supported Assad’s regime, China has not directly participated in efforts to regain control of Syria. UN-commissioned investigators have attributed the majority of civilian deaths and ongoing crises to Russian bombings and Iran-backed militias.

Syria holds strategic importance for China due to its geographical location linking major economic corridors. Positioned between Iraq, a key oil provider for China, Turkey, and Jordan, Syria plays a crucial role in China’s oil and gas assets acquisition strategy. In the past, major Chinese energy companies like Sinopec Corp, Sinochem, and CNPC invested billions of dollars in Syria, boosting their global oil and gas portfolio.

However, the security situation and Syria’s dire financial state currently pose significant obstacles for Chinese companies considering returning to the country. While Syria has been seeking Chinese investments for years, the feasibility of translating proposals into tangible projects remains uncertain.

Assad’s visit to China represents a pivotal moment in Syria’s quest to overcome its diplomatic isolation and rebuild relationships with the international community. While the path towards full reintegration remains complex, this visit strengthens ties between Syria and China and opens new avenues for collaboration.

Sources:

– Reuters: [Syria’s Assad in China, seeks exit from diplomatic isolation](https://www.reuters.com/world/china/syrias-leader-assad-lands-china-for-his-first-visit-2004-2022-09-21/)