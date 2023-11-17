A Fresh Perspective: Unveiling Israeli Airstrikes in Syria

In a recent interview, Syrian President Bashar Assad shed light on the true nature of Israeli airstrikes in his country. Contrary to popular belief, Assad revealed that the attacks primarily target the Syrian army rather than Iranian forces, dismissing the notion that Iran’s presence is the primary motive behind these strikes.

Over the past decade, Israel’s military has openly acknowledged conducting numerous sorties in Syria, specifically targeting Iran-backed groups that seek to establish a foothold within the country. These airstrikes have also been aimed at intercepting arms shipments destined for such groups, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah organization. In addition, Israel has frequently targeted Syrian air defense systems. Unsurprisingly, the Israeli government maintains its policy of refraining from commenting on individual strikes in Syria.

Most recently, on Monday, Israeli airstrikes focused on areas near Damascus, resulting in the reported deaths of four Syrian soldiers. While the world remains captivated by the conflict in Syria, Assad’s interview with Sky News Arabic provides insight into the strain that the ongoing civil war has placed on his government’s relationships with both Hamas and Turkey.

Prior to the war, Hamas was based in Damascus but left Syria in 2012 due to its condemnation of the Assad regime’s oppressive handling of protests. Although the terror group claimed to have restored ties with the Syrian government last year, Assad denied the resumption of normal relations, stating that Hamas does not currently maintain offices in Damascus.

Regarding Turkey, Assad’s relationship with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has deteriorated due to the latter’s support for rebel groups in northern Syria. Assad dismissed the possibility of meeting Erdogan, citing the Turkish president’s goal of legitimizing the Turkish occupation within Syria. Assad has consistently maintained that a meeting is not feasible until Turkish forces withdraw from Syrian territory.

Syria’s decade-long war has resulted in devastating consequences, including the loss of half a million lives, over a million injuries, widespread destruction, and the displacement of half of the country’s pre-war population. While the conflict has reached a stalemate in recent years, Assad’s interview offers new perspectives on the complexities surrounding Israeli airstrikes and the strained relationships between Syria, Iran, Hamas, and Turkey.

