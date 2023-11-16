Syria’s Assad Urges Withdrawal of Turkish Troops, Blames Turkey for Violence

In a recent interview with Sky News Arabia, Syrian President Bashar Assad condemned Turkey for the escalating violence in Syria and insisted on the immediate withdrawal of Turkish forces from the country. Assad accused Turkey of supporting armed opposition fighters seeking to overthrow his government and highlighted their three major incursions into northern Syria since 2016. Turkish forces currently occupy parts of northern Syria.

Assad, supported by Russia and Iran, has successfully regained control of most of Syria’s territory in recent years with the assistance of his allies. As a result, Syrian rebels and Turkey-backed opposition forces now only hold a small corner of the country, which continues to experience fighting and violence.

Rather than engaging in a potential meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Assad conveyed his skepticism, stating that Erdogan’s objective is to legitimize the Turkish occupation in Syria. He emphasized the need for Ankara to provide a timetable for the withdrawal of Turkish troops before normalized relations can be established between the two countries.

Interestingly, Syria has been making efforts to restore relations with countries that had previously supported the opposition during the civil war. Assad’s participation in the Arab League summit in May, hosted by Saudi Arabia, signaled Syria’s return to the Arab fold after over a decade. However, the United States, a key Saudi ally, has opposed normalizing relations with Damascus without a political solution to the conflict.

The drug trade has also been a significant concern discussed in regional talks with Damascus. Some Arab countries have attributed the flow of drugs into oil-rich Persian Gulf nations to Syria since the war began. Assad, however, shifted the blame, asserting that the countries responsible for the chaos in Syria are also accountable for the drug business. He further revealed that behind-the-scenes dialogues with the United States over the years did not yield any substantial results and claimed that Damascus has successfully overcome U.S. sanctions through various means.

Another crucial topic in discussions between U.S. and Syrian officials has been the fate of missing Americans, including journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in Syria in 2012. While two U.S. officials, including Washington’s top hostage negotiator, made a secret visit to Damascus seeking information, Syrian officials provided no significant leads on Tice or the other missing Americans.

Syria’s protracted war has resulted in immense devastation, with half a million people killed, over a million wounded, and half the pre-war population of 23 million displaced. The conflict has mostly reached a stalemate in recent years, leaving more than 5 million Syrians as refugees primarily in neighboring countries such as Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan. Assad acknowledged that from the outset of the war, it was evident that it would be a protracted and challenging struggle.

