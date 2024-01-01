Syrian Air Defenses Successfully Counter Israeli Aggression near Damascus

Syria’s air defense units have once again demonstrated their capabilities by intercepting the majority of Israeli missiles near the capital city of Damascus. The attack occurred following Israel’s recent acts of aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting several sites in the southern part of Damascus, according to an unnamed military source quoted by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The source added that Syrian air defenses successfully shot down most of the missiles, resulting in no casualties but some material damage.

This incident comes shortly after the reopening of Damascus International Airport, which had been repeatedly targeted by Israeli strikes. The Israeli regime has been carrying out a brutal war in Gaza since October 7, following retaliatory actions by the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement. Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have suffered continuously from the crimes committed by the Tel Aviv regime.

To date, the Israeli aggression has claimed the lives of 21,320 Palestinians, with a majority being women and children, and more than 55,600 others have been injured. Moreover, the Israeli regime has imposed a complete siege on Gaza, cutting off essential resources such as fuel, electricity, food, and water from the two million Palestinians living there.

Israel has a long history of targeting military positions in Syria, particularly those belonging to the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, which has been instrumental in assisting the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists. The Israeli regime rarely acknowledges these attacks on Syrian territories, likely due to the Syrian government’s success in combating terrorism.

It is crucial to note that Israel has been a primary supporter of various terrorist groups that have opposed the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the beginning of the foreign-backed militancy in Syria.

Source: Press TV