Israeli Airstrikes in Damascus: Syrian Soldier Injured in Recent Attack

In a recent development, a Syrian soldier sustained injuries during alleged Israeli airstrikes on sites in the Damascus area. Syrian state media reported the incident, stating that the strikes targeted locations in or around the Damascus International Airport. Additional reports from Syrian news sites indicated that sites near the city of al-Kiswah, located south of Damascus, were also affected.

Israel’s Perspective: Combating terrorism on multiple fronts

Responding to the wave of recent terrorist attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted that these acts of violence were being “encouraged, directed, and financed by Iran and its affiliates.” Just hours before the airstrikes, Batsheva Nigri was tragically murdered in a terrorist shooting attack near Hebron. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to address not only the perpetrators but also those who enable and dispatch them, stating, “We are activating measures and will activate additional measures, both offensive and defensive, to deal with the murderers and also with their dispatchers, from near and far.”

Strikes in the Damascus Area: Revisiting the timeline

These airstrikes in the Damascus area mark the first reported Israeli military actions in Syria since early August, when four Syrian soldiers were killed in airstrikes near the capital. The previous strikes, which targeted warehouses utilized by Iran-backed militias near Saidnayah and Mneen, showcased Israel’s intent to disrupt the activities of these groups as reported by the Capital Voice. Prior to this incident, Israeli airstrikes were last reported in late July, when the Syrian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of attacking the country’s Internal Security Forces in al-Qahtaniah, located in the Quneitra Governorate along the Golan Heights border.

This is an ongoing story, and further updates are expected in the future.