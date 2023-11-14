Syrian Protests Continue to Escalate as Calls for Assad’s Departure Grow

Amid a week of persistent protests and strikes across southern Syria, demonstrators have exhibited a greater willingness to openly demand the removal of President Bashar al-Assad. The protests, which entered their second week, have seen the closure of provincial roads and the gathering of hundreds of people in the city of Suwayda, waving Druze flags and chanting against the president.

Previously under government control since the uprising in 2011, the province of Suwayda is notable for its large Druze minority population. Protesters have targeted symbols of the ruling Ba’ath party and emphasized their grievances, which extend beyond economic concerns to include demands for political change. Demonstrators have called for the release of individuals who were forcibly disappeared, in addition to citing a UN security council resolution that calls for a transitional government.

Rayan Marouf, the exiled head of Suwayda24, has highlighted the significance of these protests. He distinguishes them from earlier, smaller protests in the region, stating that the current demonstrations are not merely driven by economic issues, but rather by a desire for political reform and the departure of President Assad. Marouf emphasizes that the Syrian people no longer have faith in the regime’s ability to meet their needs.

These protests in majority Druze areas have dealt a blow to the Assad regime, as they challenge the narrative of the government’s defense of minority rights. In recent months, Syria has faced a severe economic crisis, with the Syrian pound reaching historic lows against the dollar and over 90% of the population falling below the poverty line. The government’s attempts to re-establish relations with former adversaries and address economic concerns have proven ineffective, and public anger continues to grow.

As the protests escalate, the Assad regime has provided little response, attributing the demonstrations to the influence of extremist groups. While the international community may perceive Assad’s recent readmission to the Arab League as a victory, the reality on the ground reflects the Syrian people’s dissent. The determination for a fair government persists among the population, and the inadequacies of the regime are evident to those experiencing its rule firsthand.

