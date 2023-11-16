A Mysterious Blast Shakes the Syrian Capital

BEIRUT (AP) — The early hours of Sunday morning were marked by a series of deafening explosions in the vicinity of the Syrian capital, as reported by state media and witnesses in Damascus. However, authorities have not yet disclosed the origin or intention behind these attacks. Frequently in the past, similar incidents have been attributed to the Israeli military’s airstrikes, prompting the Syrian air defenses to retaliate by intercepting the incoming missiles.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group based in the UK, the detonation appeared to have originated from a warehouse storing rockets utilized by Iran-backed militias. Yet, the Observatory has been unable to verify whether this was indeed an Israeli strike. The potential casualties and injuries resulting from the blast still remain uncertain.

The recent history of Israeli airstrikes in Syria indicates a pattern. On August 7th, Syrian state media documented airstrikes in Damascus and its surrounding regions, resulting in the deaths of a minimum of four Syrian soldiers. The Observatory claims that these attacks specifically targeted weapons depots, ammunition warehouses, as well as positions held by Iran-backed militias near Damascus. Although Israel has conducted numerous strikes within Syrian territories to obstruct Iranian activity, it rarely admits to its involvement.

Over the past few years, Israeli forces have also repeatedly targeted international airports in Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo. These strikes have played a significant role in disrupting the operational capacity of these vital transportation hubs.

