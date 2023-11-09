US F-15 Fighter Jets Target IRGC Weapons Storage Facility in Syria

In response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates, two US F-15 fighter jets conducted an airstrike on a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria. This precision self-defense strike aimed to eliminate the use of the facility by the IRGC and affiliated groups. The strike, authorized by President Biden, sends a clear message that the United States will defend itself and its interests.

The facility, located in Maysalun, Syria, is believed to have housed weapons used in numerous airstrikes against US forces in the region. By targeting this site, the US aimed to disrupt the capabilities of Iranian-backed militias who have been responsible for nearly daily attacks on US forces.

The strike was closely watched to ensure minimal collateral damage and civilian loss. According to a senior military official, there were secondary explosions at the facility, indicating the presence of weapons likely used in previous strikes against US forces. The US took precautionary measures to avoid civilian casualties and utilized the deconfliction line with Russia to coordinate military operations in Syria.

This is not the first time the US has targeted facilities used by Iranian-backed groups. In October, a similar airstrike destroyed two facilities linked to Iran-backed militias. The US remains committed to protecting its personnel and facilities and will take further necessary measures as required.

Since October 17, US and coalition forces have been targeted at least 41 times by drone attacks or rocket strikes. The latest incident involved a multi-rocket attack on US and coalition forces in Shaddadi, Syria. Despite such attacks, Wednesday’s strike did not result in any casualties or damage to infrastructure.

As tensions continue to rise in the region, the US is keen on deterring further attacks and ensuring the safety of its personnel. The precision strikes on weapons storage facilities serve as a strong message to Iranian-backed militias that their actions will be met with swift and targeted responses.