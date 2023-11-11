Israeli Airstrikes in Syria: Material Losses and Mounting Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Israeli Air Force reportedly launched airstrikes against targets in northern Syria on Wednesday night. The attack came just hours after the Israeli military was said to have targeted air defense systems in the same region.

According to Syria’s official news agency, SANA, the Israeli fighter jets fired missiles from northern Lebanon towards the city of Hama. The strikes resulted in “material losses” in the Hama area.

Earlier that day, the Israeli military conducted rare daylight airstrikes near the coastal city of Tartus, killing two soldiers and leaving six others wounded. The missiles were launched from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, targeting several air defense sites in the Tartus region.

The report did not specify whether the attack was carried out by warplanes or naval vessels. However, it is clear that the Israeli military’s objective was to suppress enemy air defenses, essentially paving the way for further strikes without the need to evade Syrian anti-aircraft systems.

Over the past few years, Syrian soldiers serving in air defense units have frequently been casualties of Israeli airstrikes. While Israel does not openly discuss specific strikes in Syria, it has acknowledged carrying out numerous sorties against Iran-backed groups seeking influence in the country. The Israeli military primarily targets arms shipments suspected to be intended for these groups, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon. Additionally, Syrian air defense systems have been repeatedly targeted in Israeli airstrikes.

This recent series of attacks follows a similar pattern of Israeli intervention in Syrian territory. On August 28, Israeli fighter jets reportedly struck Aleppo International Airport, causing it to shut down for two days.

As tensions continue to mount in the region, questions surrounding the motives behind these airstrikes and their potential consequences remain.

