New Title: Israeli Airstrikes in Syria Cause Material Damage Near Deir el-Zour

Israeli airstrikes in Syria on Monday night resulted in material damage near the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, and reportedly injured two soldiers, according to Syrian state media. These airstrikes occurred just two days after another alleged Israeli attack on an Iranian weapons shipment near Damascus. While the Syrian opposition reported the airstrikes, there was no confirmation from state media.

FAQs about Israeli Airstrikes in Syria:

Q: What were the targets of the Israeli airstrikes?

A: The airstrikes targeted military sites belonging to the Syrian army and pro-Iranian militia groups. One set of airstrikes hit sites in al-Dimas, west of Damascus, while the others caused material damage near Deir el-Zour.

Q: What is the Israeli military’s stance on airstrikes in Syria?

A: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) generally refrain from commenting on specific strikes in Syria. However, they have acknowledged conducting numerous sorties over the past decade against Iran-backed groups attempting to establish a presence in Syria. The IDF’s primary objective is to prevent arms shipments from reaching these groups, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes have also targeted Syrian air defense systems in the past.

Q: What is the alleged involvement of the Syrian military in supporting Hezbollah?

A: Israel has repeatedly accused the Syrian military of actively assisting Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran. The extent and nature of this support remains highly contested.

Q: Has there been any recent incidents related to Israeli airstrikes in Syria?

A: Last month, media outlets affiliated with the Syrian opposition reported that two individuals were killed in a suspected Israeli drone strike in southern Syria. The victims were allegedly riding on a motorcycle when they were hit by a missile.

Sources:

– Syrian state media – [syria.mil](https://syria.mil)

– The Times of Israel – [timesofisrael.com](https://timesofisrael.com)