Syria Experiences Ongoing Israeli Attacks on Airports Amidst Gaza Conflict

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Syrian state media reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the airports in Damascus and Aleppo once again, rendering them inoperable for the second time in two weeks. These attacks are part of Israel’s sustained bombing campaign in Gaza.

According to the SANA state news agency, a civilian worker at Damascus airport lost their life while another was injured in the attack. The airports’ runways suffered significant damage, leading to their temporary closure. As a result, flights were redirected to Latakia airport in the port city.

This is not the first occurrence of Israeli airstrikes on Syrian airports. Similar assaults have taken place in the past, disrupting flights and inflicting harm on both civilians and infrastructure. However, the recent strikes mark the second time that simultaneous attacks have impacted these facilities since the start of Israel’s offensive in response to Hamas’ attacks on October 7, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 individuals.

Israel’s bombardment has caused an estimated 4,400 fatalities in Gaza, with a significant number of women and children among the victims. Additionally, the airports in both Damascus and Aleppo were struck simultaneously on October 12, amplifying the impact of the attacks. Last weekend, Aleppo airport was targeted separately, causing further damage and injuring five individuals.

The conflicts in Syria and Gaza have prompted Israel to focus its attention on securing its borders and preventing new fronts from emerging in the wider region. Concerned about potential weapon movements and military assets being transported through these airports, Israel has launched preemptive airstrikes on the Syrian facilities.

Notably, Iran, a prominent supporter of resistance fighters operating across various regions, has issued warnings against targeting civilians in Gaza. Iran has threatened to expand the scope of the war by potentially striking Israel if the targeting of innocent Gazan civilians does not cease. This adds another layer of complexity to the already tense situation and heightens concerns among Israeli officials.

It is essential to note that the conflict has had profound humanitarian consequences, leaving the people in Gaza without access to critical resources like water, fuel, and medicine for an extended period. In response, Egypt temporarily opened the Rafah crossing to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, following Israeli approval.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical challenges, efforts to address the immediate needs of the affected populations remain crucial. International diplomatic actions and negotiations must continue in order to find a viable and lasting resolution to the conflicts in Gaza and Syria.

