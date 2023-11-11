Syria Claims Israeli Missiles Damage Airports, Diverts Flights

Syrian state media reported that Israeli forces launched missile strikes on Damascus and Aleppo airports, causing significant damage to the runways. As a result, flights had to be redirected to Latakia, a city in northwestern Syria. Israel has not officially commented on the incident, though it has been known to target locations in war-torn Syria that are linked to Iran.

The airports in Damascus and Aleppo serve not only civilian flights but also host military bases, which allegedly act as transit points for Iranian arms shipments to Hezbollah, a militant group with significant influence in both Syria and Lebanon. An unnamed military source quoted by Syrian state media described the Israeli strikes as “simultaneous” and stated that they rendered the airports out of service. The source further characterized Israel’s actions as a desperate attempt to divert attention from the ongoing Gaza conflict.

In recent days, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was scheduled to visit Syria as part of a regional tour but instead arrived in Iraq on Thursday. The minister’s trip is viewed as an attempt by Iran to gather regional support for Hamas, the ruling party in the Gaza Strip. The Iranian government, which holds a fervent hostility towards Israel, celebrated Hamas’ surprise attack on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of 1,300 Israelis.

Iran has strongly condemned Israel’s retaliatory strikes in Gaza, which have caused widespread destruction in residential areas. Palestinian officials report that more than 1,400 people have been killed in the bombings. Since the Hamas assault, there have been sporadic exchanges of fire between Israel and militants in southern Lebanon and Syria, prompting Israel to deploy reinforcements in the north to prevent potential Hezbollah attacks.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s long-running battle against opposition groups and the so-called Islamic State (IS) has garnered the support of key allies: Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia. Russia’s foreign ministry issued a statement denouncing Israel’s missile strike on Syria, expressing concern for the innocent lives at risk as well as international air traffic safety. The ministry warned that such forceful actions, particularly given the current escalation of Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians, could spark a dangerous armed escalation throughout the entire region.

FAQs

