A Cry for Change: Unrest Rises in Syria Amid Economic Struggles

Syria has once again become a hotbed of anti-government protests, reminiscent of the demonstrations that swept the nation in 2011, ultimately leading to a devastating civil war. This time, the protests are concentrated in Suwayda, a city in the south, and nearby Deraa, where the uprising initially began. While the demonstrations were initially sparked by the deepening cost of living crisis in the war-ravaged country, they have quickly transformed into calls for the downfall of President Bashar Assad’s government.

The root cause of the latest wave of protests can be traced back to the government’s decision to reduce fuel subsidies and raise gasoline prices in August, leading to a staggering 250% increase. Although the Assad regime attempted to alleviate public anger by doubling meager public sector wages and pensions, these measures only exacerbated inflation and further weakened the Syrian pound. Consequently, millions of Syrians, already living in poverty due to years of conflict, found themselves plunged into even greater hardship.

The government has consistently blamed the country’s economic woes on the stringent international sanctions imposed by the United States and its European allies since the war began. However, the Syrian people, gripped by frustration and desperation, no longer perceive these claims as valid excuses.

Interestingly, the response of the Assad government to the protests in Suwayda has been relatively restrained. This may be attributed to the city’s significance as the heartland of the Druze religious minority, which has largely remained neutral throughout the civil war. The Assad regime has portrayed itself as a protector of religious minorities against Islamist extremism, and thus may be hesitant to employ excessive force against the Druze community.

However, within the Druze community itself, a shift is taking place. Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijiri, the most influential figure among the Sheikhs of Reason who lead the Druze community, has called for the establishment of a new democratic state and rejected the central government’s control over the region. This represents a notable departure from the community’s previous stance of neutrality.

As Syria once again grapples with unrest, it is clear that the economic struggles and dissatisfaction with the current regime are propelling the country towards a pivotal inflection point. The people’s demands for change are reverberating through the streets of Suwayda, Deraa, and beyond, echoing the cries that ignited the nation over a decade ago. Only time will tell if these protests will unlock a new chapter in Syria’s turbulent history.