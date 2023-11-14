Russian Attacks in Idlib and Drone Attack in Homs: A Glimpse into Syria’s Ongoing Conflict

In a recent wave of violence, seven civilians lost their lives in Idlib, a region held by opposition forces. The tragic incident occurred just as the Syrian people were mourning the victims of a drone strike on a military academy in Homs. The attack in Homs, the deadliest in years on government-held territory, claimed the lives of numerous individuals, including women and children.

Following the strike in Homs, Syrian government forces intensified their assault on Idlib, resorting to shelling and missile attacks. The bombardment resulted in the death of fourteen individuals on Thursday and three more on Friday. Notably, among the victims was a two-year-old child caught in a Russian air attack in the village of Jaftallak Haj Hamoud.

Furthermore, a married couple was tragically killed when Syrian government artillery targeted residential areas in Idlib city. The escalating violence compelled authorities to cancel Friday prayers in opposition-held areas of Idlib and Aleppo due to fears of potential attacks on mosques.

As the people of Homs grieved, holding funerals and paying tribute to the victims at the military hospital, the bombardment continued in Idlib. During this time, several drones carried out an unprecedented attack on a graduation ceremony at the military academy, where families and new officers had gathered. The Ministry of Health reported a death toll of at least 89, whereas the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights placed the figures at over 120. Syria has declared a national mourning period of three days as a mark of respect for the fallen.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Syria’s Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs and Expatriates were quick to classify them as the acts of “terrorists.” Expressing their commitment to respond with full force, they refrained from providing specific details. This incident represents a significant security breach for the Syrian regime, which has not experienced such an operation in government-controlled territory for many years.

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, expressed deep concern over the drone attack in Homs and the reports of retaliatory shelling in northwest Syria. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, a staunch ally of the Syrian government, conveyed his condolences to President al-Assad.

The ongoing conflict in Syria, which erupted from protests against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011, has led to the loss of countless lives and the displacement of millions. The recent attacks serve as a somber reminder of the continuous challenges faced by the Syrian people and the instability prevailing in the region.

