Syria: Explosion Shakes Damascus as Militia Missile Stockpile is Targeted

A massive explosion shook the outskirts of Syria’s capital, Damascus, over the weekend, originating from a stockpile of missiles belonging to pro-Iranian militias. The powerful blasts, heard by residents in the region, occurred at warehouses linked to these militias, confirmed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based organization with sources within Syria.

Although the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, there are speculations of either an airstrike or a ground operation. However, it is evident that the incident has targeted Iran-backed militias, which have been instrumental in supporting President Bashar Assad’s regime throughout the long-standing civil war in Syria.

Iran’s alliance with Assad’s government has made it a key supporter, especially during the country’s tumultuous 12-year conflict. Their forces stationed in Syria have faced previous attacks from Israel, reflecting the concerns that Israel, a major rival in the region, aims to expand its influence.

Furthermore, pro-Iranian groups, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, hold significant control over various parts of Damascus, consolidating Iran’s presence in the region. This close association with Iran extends beyond Syria, as the country also supports Islamist militant factions in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Last week, Syrian state media reported an Israeli airstrike that resulted in the deaths of at least four Syrian soldiers near Damascus. The SOHR confirmed that these strikes targeted Iran-linked militias. It is noteworthy that Israel seldom claims responsibility for such operations in Syria and Lebanon, despite its vow to prevent Iran from establishing itself in these territories.

Assisted by Russia and Iran, the Assad regime has successfully regained a significant portion of the territory lost in the initial stages of the conflict in 2011. However, the ongoing war in Syria has left behind a devastating toll, with over half a million lives lost and millions of people displaced.

