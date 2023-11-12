Aleppo Airport Bombed Again, Raising Tensions in the Region

Syria has accused Israel of bombing the Aleppo airport for the second time in just three days, causing significant damage and rendering the airport out of operation, according to Syria’s defense ministry. This attack comes after rockets were fired at Israel from Syria earlier in the day, and an earlier strike that targeted both Aleppo and Damascus airports.

While the Israeli Defense Forces did not provide a comment on the allegations, a senior official from the Israeli Foreign Ministry accused Iran of attempting to deploy weapons in Syria to attack Israel. The official stated that Israel was taking action to prevent this effort.

The attack on Aleppo airport occurred shortly after repairs were made to the runway and the airport had returned to service. The renewed assault raises tensions in the region and further escalates the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Israel bomb Aleppo airport?

A: Israel has not provided a comment on the allegations, but a senior official from the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that the attack was in response to Iran’s attempt to deploy weapons in Syria to target Israel.

Q: How does this attack affect the ongoing conflict?

A: The attack on Aleppo airport raises tensions in the region and escalates the conflict between Syria and Israel. It further fuels the already strained relationship between the two countries.

Q: Are there any casualties or damage from the attack?

A: Details regarding casualties and damage from the attack have not been officially released.