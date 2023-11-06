The Multidimensional Authority: Beyond Traditional Power Structures

In a world plagued by a crisis of authority, the Church must find ways to regain its voice and speak to a society hungering for authentic voices. The traditional forms of authority have lost their grip on people’s trust, leaving a void that is being filled by dangerous voices. It is in this context that the Church must explore new dimensions of authority that transcend the conventional power structures.

Traditionally, authority in the Church has been associated with the hierarchy and the clergy. However, as the preparation for the Synod has revealed, lay people have valuable insights and perspectives to offer. Many lay people were astonished to find that their voices were finally being listened to, as they had doubted their own authority. But this crisis of authority extends beyond the laity. Priests and bishops alike have felt the loss of authority, particularly in the wake of the sexual abuse crisis.

In looking for ways to recover authority, the Church can draw inspiration from Jesus himself. Luke tells us that when Jesus taught, people were astounded because he spoke with authority. His authority was not derived from traditional power structures or titles, but rather from his connection to God and his embodiment of truth, goodness, and beauty.

Beauty, in particular, can be a powerful source of authority. Bishop Robert Barron has noted that beauty has the capacity to reach people who reject other forms of authority. Beauty opens our imagination to the transcendent, speaking to our deepest longings and touching our intimate freedom. It reveals the final end of our lives, the target at which we aim.

But authority is not limited to beauty alone. There are multiple forms of authority that can mutually enhance each other. The authority of the poor, the authority of tradition, and the authority of the hierarchy can all contribute to a richer understanding of truth.

In order for the Church to speak with authority to the world, it must transcend competitive ways of existing. There is no need for a power struggle between the laity and the clergy, or between so-called conservatives and progressives. Just as there is no rivalry within the Trinity, there should be no rivalry within the Church. Instead, the Church should seek unity and collaboration, recognizing the value of diverse perspectives and forms of authority.

As the Synod approaches, let us reflect on the multidimensional nature of authority. Let us embrace beauty, goodness, and truth as sources of authority, and let us foster a culture of collaboration and inclusivity. By doing so, the Church can find its voice and speak with authority to a world in desperate need of guidance.